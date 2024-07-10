Wynonna Judd to Celebrate Career Milestone With Shows at The Venetian Las Vegas

After nine years, country music icon, Wynonna Judd returns to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for three special performances during NFR week this December. To celebrate her dynamic career, which began as one half of the legendary mother-daughter duo, The Judds, Wynonna will play The Greatest Hits in honor of her 40th anniversary as a live entertainer. The shows will take place Wednesday, Dec. 11, Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, all starting at 8:30 p.m.

“Sometimes I feel like you just need to throw a big party for yourself! This is a milestone year for me,” Wynonna shared. “Mom and I played our very first show in 1984, which means I’ve been performing live for 40 years. That’s more than half of my life! ‘The Greatest Hits’ celebration is a chance for the fans and I to celebrate. They have been with me for so long and my hope is that everyone will get to hear their favorite song. How many hits can we fit into one show? Let’s find out!!!!”

Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Citi is the official card of Wynonna Judd at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, July 11, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Wynonna fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. PT. Venetian Rewards members, as well as SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, July 11, at 10 p.m. PT.

