Working Dog Experts, Trainers & Innovators Unite in Nashville

The 2025 Working Dog Training Conference and Trade Show is set to bring the global working dog community to Nashville, Tennessee, on June 24–26, 2025. This highly anticipated event will offer cutting-edge training, world-class education, and unparalleled networking opportunities for professionals across various dog disciplines, including law enforcement, military, search & rescue, detection, service dogs, and more.

A One-of-a-Kind Event for Dog People

The Working Dog Training Conference and Trade Show provides attendees with access to top-tier instructors, who will lead intensive classroom sessions and live demonstrations. Whether you are looking to enhance your skills or discover the latest industry advancements, this event is the perfect environment for growth.

A Selling Show Designed for Industry Leaders

The trade show is a dedicated event for exhibitors to present their business, products, or services to working dog professionals and enthusiasts. As a selling show, this is a prime opportunity for companies to connect directly with those looking to invest in the best equipment and services for their needs. A limited number of vendor spaces remain available for companies looking to present their offerings to this highly engaged audience.

Pushing the Industry Forward

“This isn’t just a conference—it’s a world-class experience designed to push the working dog industry forward,” said Karen McKay, Founder and CEO of Working Dog Magazine. “Whether you’re here to train, connect, or explore the latest innovations, this event offers unmatched access to the people and knowledge shaping the future of working dogs.”

Experience the Best of Nashville

Held at the Sheraton Music City, attendees will enjoy not only exceptional educational content but also the opportunity to experience Nashville’s renowned culture, history, and vibrant music scene. This makes it the ideal location for professional development and networking.

Register Now

The 2025 Working Dog Training Conference and Trade Show is the must-attend event for those in the working dog industry. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or new to the field, this conference offers something for everyone. Registration is now open. Secure your spot today by visiting www.workingdogmagazine.com/wdtc-2025.

About Working Dog Magazine

Working Dog Magazine is the industry’s leading resource for working dog professionals. We provide expert-driven training insights, innovative techniques, and the latest industry news, helping dog people stay ahead in their field.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email