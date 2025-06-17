OBITUARY: Ann Truman Burton Craighead

Ann Truman Burton Craighead, age 90 of Brentwood, TN & formerly of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Thursday afternoon, June 12, 2025 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.

Ann is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Funeral Services for Ann Truman Burton Craighead will be conducted Saturday morning, June 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Todd Craighead officiating.

Interment will follow in the Whitley Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.

She is preceded in death by: husband, Tommy Craighead; parents, Harris & Mildred (Gregory) Burton.

Survivors include: sons, Brian Craighead & wife, Sarah of Nashville, TN, Todd Craighead & wife, Heather of Canton, GA; granddaughter, Kathryn Heston & husband, Wesley of Decatur, GA; grandson, Logan Craighead & wife, Sammy of Urbana, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191.

