Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band will perform this Sunday at Carnton Plantation. Event gates open at 4 p.m., and concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests may bring chairs, blankets, and picnics. Food and beverage, including alcohol, are permitted. Food trucks including Big Boy’s Shrimp, Roadhouse Grille, and Moosic City Ice Cream, and a drink tent with beer, wine, and cocktails will also be onsite. Pets, tents, grills, and anything with an open flame are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site. There will be volunteers on site to direct guests to load and unloading zones.

Advance tickets for July 25 are $15.50 for adults and $5.50 for children and $20.00 at the gate. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Carnton or Carter House, as well as online at www.boft.org. In the event of inclement weather, every effort will be made to reschedule the concert. Tickets are nonrefundable.