Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Experience Spring Hill
Saturday, July 24, 10 am – 2 pm
Spring Hill High School, 1 Raider Lane, Columbia
The Annual “Experience Spring Hill” event will take place at Spring Hill High School on July 24, 2021. Doors will open at 10 am, attendees can travel down MAIN STREET, hang out at the FUN ZONE’s LIVE stage, grab a bite to eat in the FOOD GARDEN, and win amazing prizes in the MAIN GYM. Over 70+ businesses will be represented at this event including kid-friendly businesses that families can sign up for upcoming events and classes.
2. Bluegrass Along the Harpeth
Friday, July 23, 7 p -10 p – Saturday, July 24, 10 am – 10 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The annual free bluegrass festival honors Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee. Bluegrass Along the Harpeth is organized and operated by old-time musicians and dancers. It’s their love for the music and its preservation that make this festival special and a not-to-be-missed event every year with performances on Friday night and competitions on Saturday.
3. Carnton Sunset Series Concert
Sunday, July 25, 4 pm
1345 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band will perform this Sunday at Carnton Plantation. Event gates open at 4 p.m., and concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests may bring chairs, blankets, and picnics. Food and beverage, including alcohol, are permitted. Food trucks including Big Boy’s Shrimp, Roadhouse Grille, and Moosic City Ice Cream, and a drink tent with beer, wine, and cocktails will also be onsite. Pets, tents, grills, and anything with an open flame are not allowed. Parking is free and available on site. There will be volunteers on site to direct guests to load and unloading zones.
Advance tickets for July 25 are $15.50 for adults and $5.50 for children and $20.00 at the gate. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Carnton or Carter House, as well as online at www.boft.org. In the event of inclement weather, every effort will be made to reschedule the concert. Tickets are nonrefundable.
4. Picnic and Sunflower Picking
Friday, July 23, 5 pm – 8 pm
Menkveld Farm, 2966 McCanless Rd, Nolensville
5. Lucky Ladd Back to School Splash Bash
Saturday, July 24, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
