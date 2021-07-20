Experience Spring Hill Event Takes Place July 24

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce offers the community a chance to interact with the local business community all while having fun and learning more about the city they

now call home.

The Annual “Experience Spring Hill” event will take place at Spring Hill High School on July 24, 2021.

Doors will open at 10 am, attendees can travel down MAIN STREET, hang out at the FUN ZONE’s LIVE stage, grab a bite to eat in the FOOD GARDEN, and win amazing prizes in the MAIN GYM. Over 70+ businesses will be represented at this event including kid friendly businesses that families can sign up for upcoming events and classes.

Come at 9 am, before doors open, to hang out with non-profits and to “TOUCH-A-TRUCK” with the Spring Hill Police Department and Fire Department, Williamson Medical, General Motors, Waste Management, and Ryder Logistics.

From 12-1, attendees will have the opportunity to meet professional mascots TRAC from the Tennessee Titans and Booster from the Nashville Sounds.

“We are pumped to offer these residents an opportunity to meet and build relationships with our local businesses community” said Marketing and Events Coordinator Kelli Johnson. “Our attendees are in for a real treat! Our businesses always go over the top with showering our guests with southern hospitality, fun giveaways, delicious treats, and this year, a plethora of FUN history facts about Spring Hill. We definitely encourage everyone, both new and long-standing to Spring Hill, to come out and discover how you can support local!”

For more information about “Experience Spring Hill”, please contact Kelli Johnson at 931-486-0625 or email [email protected]

The Spring Hill Chamber’s mission is to positively influence our business culture to create a better Spring Hill. The Chamber provides professional development, networking opportunities, and support services for local professionals interested in building relationships and growing their business. In addition, the Chamber serves our local business community by helping our members thrive while being a connector and trusted resource to the Spring Hill community.