Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Nashville Predators Game
Saturday, Mar. 6, 1 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Nashville Predators face the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. If you are heading to the game, be sure to visit the newly opened Fifth + Broadway just across the street.
Buy tickets here.
2. Trashercise in Leipers Fork
Saturday, Mar. 6, 8:30 am
4141 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Join in at the Pow Wow field in Leiper’s Fork to have fun exercising and helping clean up the roads through Trashercise!
3. Sunday Jazz at Big Shake’s
1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Sun. Mar. 7, 2 pm – 4 pm
Join in for a free afternoon of jazz music on Sunday from 2 pm-4pm. Dine-in and enjoy a meal and listen to Smooth jazz saxophonist Harold Dawson.
4. Polar Plunge and Chili Cook-Off
485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin
Sun, Mar. 7, 12:30 p – 4:30 pm
Don’t miss the Polar Plunge and chili cook-off this weekend at the Elk Lodge in Franklin. Admission is free but they will be taking donations.
5. WCS Job Fair
Brentwood High School, 5304 Murray Lane, Brentwood
Saturday, Mar. 6, 1 pm – 4 pm
Representatives from around the district will be at the Brentwood schools complex March 6 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. talking to interested applicants. There are open positions in all teaching areas, and early contracts will be offered with a $2,000 bonus for hard-to-fill positions in the areas of math, special education, Spanish, physics and chemistry. For other applicants, a $1,000 bonus will be offered for non-hard-to-fill positions.