WC-TV to Air Williamson County Driving Tour Marathon

By
Donna Vissman
-

This Saturday, you can take a scenic tour of Williamson County by way of a marathon on WC-TV. On Saturday, March 6, WC-TV will broadcast “The Changing Road” videos for 13 hours straight.

Created by local Dewight Lanham, “The Changing Road” takes you on a driving tour throughout various parts of Williamson County. As each of his videos begins, Lanham invites you to “see today so you can remember tomorrow.”

Check out the video at the top of this article to see Lanham’s driving tour of downtown Franklin.

Lanham says he hopes that someone can benefit from watching scenic drives of Williamson County such as shut-ins, those in nursing homes or those living in senior living facilities.

“I hope we can use this opportunity to lift the spirits of those who might also need a change of pace,” he said.

Creed Hamilton Director of WC-TV states, “Up to this point, we have been using Dewight’s ‘Changing Roads’ videos as short fillers in between our larger blocks of daily programming. For the past several months, we’ve been airing our WCS Basketball coverage on the weekends, but with basketball having now wrapped up for us, we thought it might be a neat change of pace to play all of the ‘Changing Roads’ back-to-back as a marathon. They provide a great look around our county for folks that might not be able to get out for various reasons right now.”

You can watch the marathon on Comcast Channel 3, Charter Channel 192, AT&T Channel 99, and United Communications Channel 207.

Visit Dewight Lanham’s Youtube channel for more videos.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Previous articleMorning Source: Paula Deen
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here