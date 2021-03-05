WC-TV to Air Williamson County Driving Tour Marathon

This Saturday, you can take a scenic tour of Williamson County by way of a marathon on WC-TV. On Saturday, March 6, WC-TV will broadcast “The Changing Road” videos for 13 hours straight.

Created by local Dewight Lanham, “The Changing Road” takes you on a driving tour throughout various parts of Williamson County. As each of his videos begins, Lanham invites you to “see today so you can remember tomorrow.”

Check out the video at the top of this article to see Lanham’s driving tour of downtown Franklin.

Lanham says he hopes that someone can benefit from watching scenic drives of Williamson County such as shut-ins, those in nursing homes or those living in senior living facilities.

“I hope we can use this opportunity to lift the spirits of those who might also need a change of pace,” he said.

Creed Hamilton Director of WC-TV states, “Up to this point, we have been using Dewight’s ‘Changing Roads’ videos as short fillers in between our larger blocks of daily programming. For the past several months, we’ve been airing our WCS Basketball coverage on the weekends, but with basketball having now wrapped up for us, we thought it might be a neat change of pace to play all of the ‘Changing Roads’ back-to-back as a marathon. They provide a great look around our county for folks that might not be able to get out for various reasons right now.”

You can watch the marathon on Comcast Channel 3, Charter Channel 192, AT&T Channel 99, and United Communications Channel 207.

Visit Dewight Lanham’s Youtube channel for more videos.