Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Butterfly Festival

Saturday, June 28, 10 am – 4 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

The immersive Butterfly Encounter allows you to get up close and personal with these magnificent creatures. Observe their intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and graceful flight as they dance through the air. A visit to our butterfly house is included with admission during the Butterfly Festival.

A favorite festival highlight is sure to be our thrilling LIVE Butterfly Releases. Witness the magic as we introduce a variety butterfly species to our vibrant sunflower fields. Releases are held daily so you can be a part of setting these regal pollinators free. It’s an experience that will fill your heart with wonder and delight. To ensure your participation in the butterfly releases, butterflies are available for purchase in advance through our convenient online ticketing site

