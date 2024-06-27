Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Wilson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Blackberry Jam Festival
Saturday, June 29, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 331 Franklin Road, Franklin
This weekend will be the 21st Annual Blackberry Jam Music Festival presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners Saturday. From the porch of the Historic Hayes House, Hard Bargain Association will present an eclectic talented roster featuring Reyna Roberts, Tae Lewis, Don Adam’s Band, Tanya and Charles Harris, and Joe Hand. Tickets are $20 at the event.
2Star Spangled Celebration – Nolensville
Saturday, June 29, 6 pm – 9 pm
Nolensville High School, 1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville
The free Star-Spangled Celebration at Nolensville High School will take place on June 29th from 6-9pm. Get ready for an evening of patriotic festivities, delicious food, and dazzling fireworks.
3Summer Read a Thon at Brentwood Library
Saturday, June 29, 10 am – 5:30 pm
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Join the Summer Camp Read-a-Thon at the library. One meeting room will be used for silent reading and the other for chatting. Stop by for an hour or all day. They will have trail mix and s’mores (while supplies last), summer reading tracking, and more.
4Butterfly Festival
Saturday, June 28, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
The immersive Butterfly Encounter allows you to get up close and personal with these magnificent creatures. Observe their intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and graceful flight as they dance through the air. A visit to our butterfly house is included with admission during the Butterfly Festival.
A favorite festival highlight is sure to be our thrilling LIVE Butterfly Releases. Witness the magic as we introduce a variety butterfly species to our vibrant sunflower fields. Releases are held daily so you can be a part of setting these regal pollinators free. It’s an experience that will fill your heart with wonder and delight. To ensure your participation in the butterfly releases, butterflies are available for purchase in advance through our convenient online ticketing site
Find tickets here.
5Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
Friday -Sunday, June 28-June 20
Nashville Superspeedway, 4747 McCrary Road, Lebanon
The Ally 400 marks the 4th trip for the NASCAR Cup Series to the 1.3 mile oval in Lebanon, TN. Opening in 2001, Nashville Superspeedway began hosting the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck series races in 2001.
Find tickets here.
