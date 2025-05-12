Community Partners Fuel the Spirit of the Franklin Rodeo

When fans pour into the Franklin Rodeo this weekend, they’ll see cowboys and cowgirls, bronc riding and bull riding, racing and roping.

But behind the scenes, it’s the dozens of sponsors, hundreds of volunteers, and thousands of hours that make the rodeo happen.

The sponsors are crucial to the success of the Franklin Rodeo, said Devin Gilliam, rodeo director and a member of the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, which has produced the rodeo since 1949.

“We rely on the support of our many generous partners,” he said. “They help us as we raise money for the many charities and organizations the Noon Rotary Club Foundation supports.”

One of the major sponsors of the rodeo, Schneider Electric in Franklin, uses the rodeo as a fun family outing for its employees, said Joseph Metcalfe, General Manager.

“We like to do events during the course of the year that are in tune with our people and their families,” he said. “We appreciate our people and their families for the hard work their family leader is doing.” Schneider Electric provides tickets to employees and families to attend the rodeo.

Metcalfe appreciates the rodeo atmosphere as well.

“I know how wholesome they are. Pride for the U.S. and our military is evident, as is respect for our elders.”

Tractor Supply has partnered with the rodeo for more than a decade, said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer, and they love the connection the rodeo has with community.

“With our headquarters in middle Tennessee, this event is especially meaningful,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to come together as neighbors to support charitable efforts that make a real impact locally.”

They are pleased to support Rotary through the Franklin Rodeo.

“We admire how the Rotary brings people together to support local causes and create meaningful change.”

Because of its partners, the Franklin Rodeo is able to provide a professional rodeo event with an affordable ticket cost, Gilliam said.

And the Noon Rotary Club is able to give back to the community. Since the rodeo started, millions of dollars have been given to area charities and not-for-profits. Last year alone, the Franklin Noon Rotary Club Foundation granted over $300,000 in donations to more than 60 organizations.

Metcalfe, his family and Schneider Electric employees enjoy the rodeo, “It’s Americana, all the way.”

Other major partners with the Franklin Rodeo include Farm Credit/Rural First; Uber Eats; Williamson Health; and Columbia/Fayetteville Dodge.

The Franklin Rodeo is May 15-17 with shows starting each night at 7 pm. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

Standing room only tickets are available online at FranklinRodeo.com. They are $23 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and younger.

