OBITUARY: Peggie Jean Davis

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Peggie Jean Davis, age 76, who departed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 8, 2025, at her home in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Peggie was born on November 28, 1948, the eldest child of the late Rev. Jones Davis and Ida Mae Primm Davis.

A proud graduate of Jones High School, she went on to earn a degree in Math and Science from Tennessee A&I State University (now Tennessee State University) in 1971. Her career began in education, teaching in East Orange, New Jersey from 1971 to 1978, and later in Marshall County from 1978 to 1979. Peggie transitioned into the corporate sector with AT&T, where she held a management position for 36 years until her retirement in 2004.

Peggie was a dedicated member of several organizations, including the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Nashville Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter, and was a Charter Member of the Stone Mountain Chapter in Decatur, Georgia. She also served as Vice Queen of the Red Hat Society – Platinum Diamonds and was a committed member of the Williamson County Election Commission.

A woman of deep faith, Peggie was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin, Tennessee, where she actively participated in church life. She previously worshipped at Lake Providence Church, where she sang with the Echoes of Jericho.

Left to celebrate her homegoing and cherish her memory are her Brothers, Jerry Jones Davis (Patricia) Lewisburg, TN, Benjamin Otis Davis, Lewisburg, TN, Keith Merrill Davis Clarksville, TN, Kevin Lamar Davis Lewisburg, TN. Sisters: Stephanie Arlene Davis, Nashville, TN. Beverly Davis Pigg (Michael) Columbia, SC. Also, nieces and nephews, Chundra Davis-Anderson, Jeremy Davis, Crystal Hurt, Corey Hurt, Zachary Amis, Kiara Anderson, Joy Pigg, Jennifer Pigg, Ava Pigg-Williams. Christine Davis, Destiny Davis, Taylor Davis, Kathryn Davis, Kayla Davis, Tamia Davis, Kaylee Davis, and Taraji Davis. Devoted Cousin Brenda Webster and Special friend BJ Armstrong.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 113 Natchez Street, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega and the Red Hat Platinum Diamonds presentation will be held at 11am. The service will follow at 12:00 PM. Committal and final resting place will be at Hopewell AME Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Amanda K. North Educational Fund at First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street, Franklin, TN 37064.