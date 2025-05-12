Franklin Police Department Glows Blue In Tribute To Law Enforcement

The Franklin Police Department headquarters is now shining bright in blue each evening in a powerful tribute to the nation’s law enforcement community.

The blue lights were installed in recognition of National Police Week, which began Sunday, May 11, and Peace Officers Memorial Day on Wednesday, May 15. The building will remain illuminated in blue each evening through the end of May, or longer, as a gesture of solidarity and remembrance.

“This time of year is deeply meaningful to those of us in law enforcement,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “The blue lights are a visible symbol of our respect for the heroes who’ve fallen and for those who continue to serve with integrity every day.”

First observed in 1963, National Police Week is a solemn and significant occasion that honors officers who lost their lives in the line of duty while recognizing the continued commitment of those who protect and serve our communities.

“Lighting our building is just one way we can say, ‘We remember. We are grateful. We stand together,’” Faulkner added.

The Franklin Police Department invites the public to join in this tribute by displaying blue lights, ribbons, or flags in support of law enforcement throughout the week.

