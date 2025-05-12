Ribbon Cutting: United Communications

United Communications held a ribbon cutting at 4037 Rural Plains Circle in Franklin on May 7, 2025.

United Communications delivers reliable, high-speed internet and phone service to residential and business customers. We’re a local company and a service of Middle Tennessee Electric, and have earned both national and regional awards for our customer service and reliability.

1 of 11

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

United Communications

4037 Rural Plains Circle, Suite 200

Franklin, TN 37064

Facebook

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email