Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Lotz House Reenactment

Friday- Saturday, Mar. 12-13

Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

The Lotz House will host the reenactors from the 33rd Alabama regiment on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13. The Fifth Annual Living History event will provide educational interaction with visitors on the life of the soldiers – both Federal and Confederate – and the stories of the Battle of Franklin held November 30, 1864.

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 12 and 13 rain or shine. Guided tours of the Lotz House will also be available at $12 per person. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.