Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Lotz House Reenactment
Friday- Saturday, Mar. 12-13
Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
The Lotz House will host the reenactors from the 33rd Alabama regiment on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13. The Fifth Annual Living History event will provide educational interaction with visitors on the life of the soldiers – both Federal and Confederate – and the stories of the Battle of Franklin held November 30, 1864.
The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 12 and 13 rain or shine. Guided tours of the Lotz House will also be available at $12 per person. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.
2. Curio Brewing Co St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Saturday, Mar. 13, noon- 8 pm
Curio Brewing Co, 216 Noah Drive, Franklin
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Curio Brewing Co this Saturday with $4 lagers, music, and food.
3. Night Hike at Timberland Park
Friday. Mar.12, 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm
Mile Marker, 437.2 Natchez Trace Parkway
Join Timberland Park Staff for a hiking adventure at night! Be sure to wear appropriate footwear for hiking and bring a flashlight or headlamp. Only a few spots remain left to register here.
4. Sweet Treats Trail
All Weekend at Various locations
Visit Franklin has created the Sweet Treats Trail featuring local sweet shops. From Sugar Drop, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Kilwin’s, Papa C Pies, and more. At many of the spots you can receive a discount and if you visit five locations, you can earn an enamel pin from the Visitor’s Center in downtown Franklin. Find the details here.
5. Glow in the Park with Classic Rock
Saturday, Mar. 13, 5 pm – 9 pm
The Adventure Park Nashville, 801 Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville