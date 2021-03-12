Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
PrevNext

1. Lotz House Reenactment

Lotz House
photo from the Lotz House

Friday- Saturday, Mar. 12-13

Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

 The Lotz House will host the reenactors from the 33rd Alabama regiment on Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13. The Fifth Annual Living History event will provide educational interaction with visitors on the life of the soldiers – both Federal and Confederate – and the stories of the Battle of Franklin held November 30, 1864.

 The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 12 and 13 rain or shine. Guided tours of the Lotz House will also be available at $12 per person. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.

 

2. Curio Brewing Co St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Curio Brewing Co
photo from Visit Franklin

 

Saturday, Mar. 13,  noon- 8 pm

Curio Brewing Co, 216 Noah Drive, Franklin

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Curio Brewing Co this Saturday with $4 lagers, music, and food.

3. Night Hike at Timberland Park

timberland park
credit-Facebook

Friday. Mar.12, 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm

Mile Marker, 437.2 Natchez Trace Parkway

Join Timberland Park Staff for a hiking adventure at night! Be sure to wear appropriate footwear for hiking and bring a flashlight or headlamp. Only a few spots remain left to register here. 

4. Sweet Treats Trail

key lime pie papa c pies

All Weekend at Various locations

Visit Franklin has created the Sweet Treats Trail featuring local sweet shops. From Sugar Drop, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Kilwin’s, Papa C Pies, and more. At many of the spots you can receive a discount and if you visit five locations, you can earn an enamel pin from the Visitor’s Center in downtown Franklin. Find the details here.

5. Glow in the Park with Classic Rock

Adventure Park
photo from Adventure Park

Saturday, Mar. 13, 5 pm – 9 pm

The Adventure Park Nashville, 801 Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville

Let’s rock! This week’s Glow in the Park brings back the classics of rock, with glowing lights to amp up the mood.
Buy tickets here. 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here