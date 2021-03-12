New Downtown Franklin Mural to Honor Teen Who Died of Cancer

The Ray of Light Foundation is proud to invite the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 27 at 3:00 pm to unveil the new “Let Your Light Shine” Mural in honor of Raymond M. Cruz, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 19 after a 3-year battle with Ewing-like Sarcoma. The mural will be located at Riley’s Salon in downtown Franklin, located at 919 Columbia Avenue.

The “Let Your Light Shine” Mural is an uplifting exterior mural made to encourage all ages to be a shining light in the world. Vibrant colors with a radiating circular design draw you in and upward to the elegant wording. Red, yellow, blue, orange, and coral colors all work toward the feeling of happiness and hope.

The mural will also have a plaque that will tell the story of the mural and a QR code that will lead you to the Ray of Light Foundation website where it is our goal to feature other local charities and share how students and families can give back to their communities. In addition, all elementary schools located in the Williamson County School and FSSD District will have a “Let Your Light Shine” educational color page of the mural. This color page will educate students in the importance of being kind, staying positive, and giving back to those in need.

The local artist for this mural is Amy Stielstra, a professional, award-winning graphic artist as well as fine artist that has mastered many mediums including drawing, painting with watercolor, encaustic wax, acrylics, pastels, multimedia, and illustrations. Ray’s family is grateful that Ms. Stielstra has worked so closely with the family to gather all of Ray’s ideas and create exactly what he wanted.

Raymond Cruz encouraged others to always give back, be kind and stay positive. He hoped to one day have an educational mural and corresponding coloring page for students to learn about giving back to their community. He proudly served his community by always doing his very best to help others and to share his story, in hopes to make a difference in the world. One thing Ray always shared was that “You can’t choose what happens to you, but you can choose how to respond.” After Ray was diagnosed with bone cancer in January of 2017, he rarely lost his spirit. His legacy of generosity, joy, kindness, and grace will live on in those who knew him and through the fundraisers and good works that will continue in his name.

If you would like to learn more about the life of Raymond M. Cruz and the legacy he leaves behind, please visit the foundation’s website: https://www.rayoflighttn.com. Here you can find information as to how you can volunteer to make a difference in our community or donate to help with various fundraiser projects that allow the foundation to come along and assist other families in need.