Local Organizations to Host Virtual QPR Suicide Prevention Training

In partnership with Franklin Mayor Ken Moore’s Find Hope Franklin and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, Franklin Tomorrow is coordinating free, online Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training through TSPN on Monday, March 29 at 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Wednesday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This QPR training is a 90-minute training in which participants will learn about statistics regarding suicide in the state of Tennessee as well as how to identify warning signs and risk factors that may put the people in your life more at risk. Think of QPR as CPR – anyone who is CPR certified is ready to give assistance in case of emergency until a doctor or more professional help can be reached. QPR is similar in the sense that although no one will walk out of a QPR training a counselor or a mental health professional, they will be able to give assistance and listen to the person in crisis until more qualified help can be rendered.

Seating is limited, so we ask organizations take no more than two seats each. Register today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/franklin-tomorrow-virtual-qpr-series-midcumberland-tickets-143171855875

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.