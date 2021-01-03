Williamson Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2021

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) welcomed its first baby of 2021, Bernard Walter Burns IV, January 2 at 12:37 a.m. Baby Bernard is the son of Kristena and Bernard Burns from Mount Pleasant, and was born weighing seven pounds, seven ounces at 19 inches long. Baby Bernard arrived five days before his mother’s due date. This is the second child for the couple and their second time delivering at WMC. Baby Bernard has one older brother who is nearly three years old.

“We are beyond blessed to bring a healthy baby into the world,” said Kristena and Bernard. “We were so excited to know he was the very first baby of the year at Williamson Medical Center. It will definitely be a very cool fact to share with him when he is older.”

Kristena is a patient of Rebecca S. Eia, D.O. with Women’s Group of Franklin. Baby Bernard was delivered by Lynn N. Ellington, M.D. who was on call for the OB-GYN practice over the holiday. In celebration of Bernard’s arrival as the first baby of 2021, WMC presented the family with an Amazon gift card.

“He is such an adorable baby and they are such a sweet family,” said Dr. Ellington. “We are happy everything went so well.”

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.