In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Restaurants Anticipated to Open in 2021
Here is a list of new restaurants that are anticipated to open in the new year. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3$10M In Debt Forgiven by Ramsey Solutions For 8,000 People
Dave Ramsey’s company, Ramsey Solutions, took on the debt of 8,000 people across the country – a total of $10 million – and completely forgave it. Read More.
4When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree
Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor. Read More.
5JetBlue to Launch International Flights from BNA
JetBlue will begin offering nonstop service to Cancun from Nashville in March 2021—the first international route for the airline from Nashville International Airport®. The new service will run three times a week. Read More.