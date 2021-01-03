Heather Jackson, of Franklin, Elected to TN Nurses Association’s Board of Directors

The Tennessee Nurses Association (TNA), which represents the interests of the state’s 115,000 registered nurses, announced the election of seven new officers to its Board of Directors at its annual conference, which was virtually held on October 30.

The Board of Directors oversees nearly 4,000 members, while working with TNA’s Executive Director and staff in promoting initiatives that advocate for the practice of nursing across the state, advance nurse leaders and improve health and healthcare for all Tennesseans.

The newly appointed officers include:

President-Elect: Julie Hamm, BSN, MSN, ACNP-BC, Hermitage

Vice President: Heather Jackson, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC, Franklin

Treasurer: Nancy Stevens, RN, Chattanooga

Director of Membership: Chisa Huffman, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN-BC, Maryville

Director of Education: Kerry Copeland, MSN, RN, CNRN, CRRN, NPD-BC, Lebanon

Nominating Committee: Kimberly Kennel, RN, Collierville

Nominating Committee: Hillary Sexton, RN, Murfreesboro

“We are pleased to welcome these members to TNA’s Board of Directors,” said Tina Gerardi, MS, RN, CAE, Executive Director of the TNA. “Each of them brings a wealth of professional experience and enthusiasm for our mission to advance the practice of nursing across the state and improve access to quality health care for all Tennesseans.”

The new officers officially assumed their roles effective immediately.

In addition to the board elections, the TNA Membership Assembly voted to pass the 2020-2022 Legislative Priorities and Health Policy Statement, and the following resolutions to support Tennessee’s nurses as they work tirelessly to care for COVID-19 patients and to create equitable health and economic opportunities for people of color across the state:

The TNA will advocate with Tennessee’s elected officials to continue to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to all nurses working with COVID-19 patients;

The TNA will stand with and support all nurses affected by the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on their healthcare practice;

The TNA will support the ideals of the “Year of the Nurse” (as declared by the American Nursing Association) and recognizes the significant contributions of nurses during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic;

The TNA will stand with and support persons of color to dispel a false belief in our society that any people are superior to others based on their skin color;

The TNA will work diligently for diversity and inclusion, treating all people with equity and respect, helping them feel valued and belonging, empowering them to grow toward optimal physical, mental and social health;

The TNA will work with elected officials in Tennessee and advocate to create equitable health, educational and economic opportunities for people of color throughout the state;

The TNA will work with Tennessee elected officials and advocate to eradicate institutionalized racism and demand that governmental structures, policies, practices, norms and values which permit barriers to health care reform, be addressed and removed.

These resolutions signify TNA’s longstanding commitment to improve the patient care experience and empower nurses to participate in policymaking that impacts the profession and the delivery of care model.

For more information about the TNA and its legislative policies, please visit www.tnaonline.org.