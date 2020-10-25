Williamson Medical Notifies Vanderbilt of Intent to Forgo Renewal of Children’s Hospital Partnership

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has notified Vanderbilt University Medical Center of its intent to forgo renewal of its partnership contract on the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center as of July 15, 2021. This action was taken by the hospital’s Board of Trustees on October 22, 2020, following strategic planning evaluations that included the children’s hospital. By notifying Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), WMC can now contractually explore all options to providing the best possible pediatric care to Williamson County and surrounding communities in the future.

“Our community has grown and changed significantly since we opened the children’s hospital in 2015,” said Donald Webb, WMC CEO. “Our agreement with Vanderbilt stipulated automatic renewals on an annual basis. In order for us to proactively identify and review options that ensure we are best serving the growing pediatric care needs of our community – whether that be independently, continuing with Vanderbilt or with another partner – we had to formally inform VUMC of our intent to dissolve the existing agreement.

“Moving forward, WMC leadership and our Board of Trustees remain dedicated to increasing the scope of services offered and to providing the best possible and most comprehensive services to the community, including pediatric care,” added Webb. “In the meantime, both WMC and VUMC are jointly committed to continuing to deliver exceptional care here in Williamson County through July 15, 2021.”

WMC is working on plans for the future of pediatric care to ensure continuity after that date and will be sharing that information soon.