Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference Launches Project Safe Tennessee

The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference announced in May the launch of Project Safe Tennessee, a new initiative informed by data to highlight innovative, evidence-based strategies to combat violent crime and strengthen public safety across the state.

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Data shows more than 314,000 arrests made statewide in 2024. This total includes thousands of arrests handled by specialized units, such as drug, sex-crime and juvenile divisions, which together account for about 20 percent of all arrests. During the same period, 718,000 cases were filed statewide with Assistant District Attorneys averaging 1,134 cases.

Arrest numbers alone provide little insight without sufficient prosecutors or resources to review cases, file charges, and pursue convictions. A 2025 Workload Study conducted by the TNDAGC found prosecutors are increasingly managing larger, more complex caseloads, particularly as digital evidence and specialized prosecutions become more common. These trends highlight a growing gap between arrests and the justice system’s ability to move cases efficiently through the court.

“Today’s prosecutors are not only handling more cases but far more complex ones,” said Stephen Crump, TNDAGC Executive Director. “It’s no longer just about managing case files and preparing witnesses. Today’s cases require specialized training, and the rise of digital evidence and digital forensics has made prosecutions far more complex and time-consuming. Imagine sorting through hundreds of hours of body-camera footage or other digital evidence for a single case. That is the reality our prosecutors face every day.”

The study also shows that Assistant District Attorneys and their support staff are routinely working after hours and on weekends to keep cases moving and ensure every one receives the attention they deserve.

“Cracking down on crime is essential to keeping Tennesseans safe, but those efforts mean little if we cannot follow through with timely, effective prosecution,” said Director Crump. “As part of the law enforcement community, our prosecutors need the support required to do their jobs well. Every delayed case increases the risk of offenders returning to the community, and it’s time we start investing in our prosecutors.”

Project Safe Tennessee provides a data-driven framework for understanding prosecutorial workloads and highlights strategies aimed at improving case efficiency, strengthening accountability and ensuring violent offenders are addressed swiftly and thoroughly statewide.

Project Safe Tennessee will also highlight unique, district-level initiatives across Tennessee’s 32 judicial districts, showing how prosecutors are implementing innovative, evidence-based approaches to reduce violent crime and improve public safety in their communities.