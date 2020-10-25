Order Takeout From a Local Restaurant to Benefit Next Gen

Next Gen is the Young Professionals’ group within the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. They are looking to support efforts in historical preservation, education, and community and they are asking the community to take part. All you have to do is order a meal from a local participating restaurant.

Simply dine-in or order pick-up from the specified restaurant at the date/time below and a portion of the proceeds are donated back to the Heritage Foundation. Please mention you are part of the Heritage Foundation fundraiser. Orders do not apply to third-party vendors like Door Dash or Uber Eats. They ask you to order directly from the restaurant.

Here are the upcoming restaurants that are participating.

Thursday, October 29: MAFIAoZA’s, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, from 4 pm-close.

Thursday, November 5: Taziki’s, 4091 Mallory Lane, Franklin and 428 Main Street, Franklin, from 4 pm – 9 pm.

Previous restaurants to participate in the program have been Chick-fil-A, Moe’s Original BBQ, Blaze Pizza and Americana Taphouse.