In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Martin's BBQ Joint
photo from Martin's BBQ Facebook

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

Athenian Nail Spa
photo from Athenian Nail Spa Facebook

1New Franklin Nail Salon Offers Cocktails & Live Music

Athenian Nail Spa & Bar has opened a second location in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

woman wearing mask

3Williamson County Mayor Reinstates Mask Mandate

Thursday, October 22, 2020, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson is issuing a new Declaration of Public Health Emergency, which includes a face-covering mandate. Read More.

aldi
photo from ALDI Facebook

4ALDI Announces Open Dates for New Stores

ALDI has announced the open date for two new Brentwood stores. Read More.

Martin's BBQ Joint
photo from Martin’s BBQ Facebook

5Martin’s BBQ to Open in New Location This Week

Martin’s BBQ, in Nolensville, is opening in its new location at 7223 Nolensville Road on Wednesday, Oct 21. The new location is across the street from the restaurant’s current location. Read More.

