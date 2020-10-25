In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
photo from Athenian Nail Spa Facebook
1New Franklin Nail Salon Offers Cocktails & Live Music
Athenian Nail Spa & Bar has opened a second location in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Williamson County Mayor Reinstates Mask Mandate
Thursday, October 22, 2020, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson is issuing a new Declaration of Public Health Emergency, which includes a face-covering mandate. Read More.
photo from ALDI Facebook
4ALDI Announces Open Dates for New Stores
ALDI has announced the open date for two new Brentwood stores. Read More.
photo from Martin’s BBQ Facebook
5Martin’s BBQ to Open in New Location This Week
Martin’s BBQ, in Nolensville, is opening in its new location at 7223 Nolensville Road on Wednesday, Oct 21. The new location is across the street from the restaurant’s current location. Read More.