Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive Ahead of July 4th Holiday

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from noon – 5 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health.

The summer months can be a critical time for blood donations. With a lack of school-hosted blood drives due to summer break and an increase in outdoor-related injuries, medical providers can quickly run low on blood supply. This month, Blood Assurance urges members of the community to donate if they are able. Although type O-negative is in critical need, all blood type donations are appreciated.

“The summer is a hard time for blood donations and we need participants more than ever,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “This time of year, we see an spike in outdoor activity-related injuries, especially around July 4th, and we ask that you give back to your community in a lifesaving way.”

The June blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Donors who participate in the June blood drive will receive a free color-changing cup and cooling towel while supplies last.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

