Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Heads to Middle TN

By
Source Staff
-

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to the Nashville, TN area next week!

The official Oscar Mayer Hotdogger, Aioli Akira, and co-pilot Captain Glizzy will be in town from Wednesday, June 26th – Sunday June 30th.

Below are the confirmed events:

  • When: Thursday, June 27th from 11AM – 2PM
    Where: Kroger at 401 South Mount Juliet Road Mt. Juliet, Tennessee 37122
  • When: Thursday, June 27th from 3PM – 6PM
    Where: Kroger at 4120 N Mt Juliet Rd Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
  • When: Friday, June 28th from 12PM – 5PM
    Where: Kroger at 1418 W Main St Lebanon, TN 37087
  • When: Saturday, June 29th from 8AM – 12PM
    Where: Nolensville Farmers Market at 7248 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
  • When: Sunday, June 30th from 11AM – 6PM
    Where: Kroger at 2325 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129

See the mobile, ‘ketchup’ with the team as they will be handing out wiener-whistles and get some special wienermobilia!

 

