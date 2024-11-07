Williamson Health Offers Special Lung Screening Opportunity During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Throughout lung cancer awareness month in November, Williamson Health is offering a non-invasive screening utilized for the detection of lung cancer. The low-dose CT scan can detect lung cancer early, when it is more likely to be successfully treated. Some patients who meet specified risk factors may qualify for a lung cancer screening covered by insurance. However, throughout the month of November, Williamson Health is offering a special $150 self-pay screening to all members of the community – even if they do not qualify for insurance. Those interested in taking advantage of this screening opportunity should call (615) 435-5361 by Thursday, Nov. 30, to schedule an appointment.

“A lung screening is an important way to find lung cancer before symptoms appear,” said Tufik Assad, M.D., an interventional pulmonologist at Williamson Health’s flagship hospital, Williamson Medical Center. “Low-dose CT screenings can detect even small lung cancers that are not visible on chest X-rays, and may reveal other lung diseases as well. The scans are quick, painless and convenient,” said Dr. Assad.

High-risk individuals can speak with a primary care physician to determine if they qualify for insurance coverage of the screening; however, this special self-pay screening opportunity throughout November does not require a physician approval. Those scheduling a screening appointment in November will be asked to provide their primary care physician’s name for follow-up purposes. A $150 payment with a credit or debit card is required when scheduling a screening appointment. Callers are encouraged to leave a message if needed because this special opportunity ends on Nov. 30.

These lung screenings will be performed at two Williamson Health locations, the Williamson Health Outpatient Imaging Center located at 4601 Carothers Pkwy; Suite 100 and at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee at 3000 Edward Curd Ln, both in Franklin, Tennessee.

A lung cancer screening can help find asymptomatic cancers – meaning no symptoms – in their early stages when they are most treatable with surgery or radiation. According to the National Institutes of Health, 66% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at later stages 3 and 4. The American Cancer Society reports that more Americans die of lung cancer each year than of colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.

A low-dose CT scan at Williamson Health takes only minutes and helps detect small, firm lumps on the lungs that could indicate cancer. Physicians can order additional tests and procedures when needed and monitor any suspicious findings over time.

The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends yearly low-dose CT lung cancer screening for people who:

Have a 20 pack-year or more smoking history, and

Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years, and

Are between 50 and 80 years old.

Should patients have a suspicious finding, Williamson Health proudly offers state-of-the-art technology called Illumisite. This allows physicians to create a virtual map of a patient's lungs and navigate accurately through their airway for a thorough biopsy of lung nodules. Learn more about this and other lung health services as well as lung cancer risks at WilliamsonHealth.org/lung-cancer-awareness/.

