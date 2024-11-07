2024 Semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Announced

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Brian Callahan at 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET on Tuesday, November 26. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and Titans app, and the Titans social/digital channels at 7pm CT/8pm ET that night. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2024 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 18th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 40th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The remaining semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.
2024 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Nate Adams, Clay County
Ja’mychal Buckner, South Pittsburg
DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg
Bennett McDougal, Whitwell
Tate Surber, McKenzie
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon
Andrew Johnson, Fairley
Jaydon Peete, Milan
Sam Pickett, Marion County
Kason William Young, East Robertson
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Eli Graf, Alcoa
Radarious Jackson, Sheffield
Eli Owens, Alcoa
Graham Simpson, Westview
Skylan Smith, Covington
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman
Waylon LaRue, Anderson County
Tripp Pinion, White County
Carson Quillen, Greeneville
Tyler Thompson, Marshall County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Brenden Anes, Page
Eric Hazzard, Page
Cooper Newman, Sevier County
Kelvin Perkins, Southwind
Tay Starks, Munford
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Kannon Burroughs, Green Hill
Samuel Iroh, Collierville
Miles Reding, Kirkwood
Donovan Starr, Ravenwood
Craig Tutt, Oakland
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Mitchell Cash Carey, DCA
Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian
Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark
Jay’len Mosley, Jackson Christian
Brayden Waller, Trinity Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Hutson Chance, CPA
David Green, Boyd Buchanan
Kaedyn Marable, BGA
Noah Spencer, USJ
Terrion Thomas, Knoxville Grace
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Briggs Cherry, Baylor
David Gabriel Georges, Baylor
Tyreek King, Knoxville Catholic
George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy
Ethan Utley, Ensworth
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Elliott Arnold, McCallie
London Bironas, Brentwood Academy
Philippe LaForge, Baylor
Ethan Lane, Boyd Buchanan
Dylan Stooksbury, Powell
Source: TSSAA
