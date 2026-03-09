Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Names Employee Of The Month for February

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has recognized a detention employee for her dedication and service at the county’s detention center.

Officials announced that Suzanne Knoble has been selected as the Detention Employee of the Month for February 2026.

According to the sheriff’s office, Knoble was chosen for her dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the responsibilities of the Detention Division. Leaders say her work helps support the safe and effective daily operation of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Supervisors and fellow team members also recognized Knoble for maintaining a positive attitude while carrying out her duties.

The sheriff’s office thanked Knoble for her service and for representing the department through her continued work in the detention division.

