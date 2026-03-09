Louise Hawkins Jordan Beauchamp, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family after a courageous seven-month battle with oral cancer. She was born on July 27, 1941, and lived a life defined by devotion to family, education, and the preservation of history.

Louise graduated from Franklin High School as a member of the Class of 1959 and later attended Middle Tennessee State University. She went on to dedicate more than two decades to education as a teacher in the Williamson County school system. From 1976 until her retirement in 2002, she taught at Page High School, where she instructed students in typing, keyboarding, and business law. Known for her patience, warmth, and steady encouragement, she influenced generations of students who benefited from her commitment to learning and practical life skills. After retiring, she remained connected to her profession as an active member of the Retired Teachers Association.

In April 1964, Louise married the love of her life, Wallace Beauchamp, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Their marriage was marked by deep partnership, shared laughter, and a lifelong devotion to family. Together they raised two children and created a home filled with love, traditions, and a deep appreciation for time spent together.

Louise and Wallace were the proud parents of two children, Luke (Caroline) Beauchamp and Susan (Bryant) White. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to five grandchildren: Erik White, R. Peyton White, Maxwell Beauchamp, Evelyn Beauchamp, and Grant Beauchamp. Her grandchildren were among the greatest joys of her life.

A special place in Louise’s heart was the family farm on Peytonsville Road, land originally purchased by her father and later inherited by Louise. The farm remained an important part of her life and family heritage. Today it is managed by her son, Luke, who continues to care for the property and preserve its legacy. Louise especially treasured the simple happiness of riding through the fields in Luke’s truck alongside her husband and grandchildren Maxwell and Evelyn, enjoying the beauty of the land and the quiet moments they shared together there.

Louise also had a deep love of history and genealogy. She was a member of several historical and lineage organizations, including the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Colonial Dames. Through these groups she enjoyed studying and preserving stories of the past and honoring the lives of those who came before her.

She found pleasure in the simple rhythms of life, planting flowers, tending her yard, and spending time outdoors. She also treasured her frequent phone conversations with her daughter Susan, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, and they remained closely connected despite the distance.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Addison Jordan and Alice Hume Jordan, her brothers Walter Hume Jordan, Thomas Addison Jordan, and Mike Porter Jordan, and her grandson, R. Peyton White.

She is survived by her beloved husband of many years, Wallace Beauchamp; her daughter, Susan (Bryant) White; her son, Luke (Caroline) Beauchamp; and her cherished grandchildren, Erik White, Maxwell Beauchamp, Evelyn Beauchamp, and Grant Beauchamp.

Louise will be remembered for her kindness, her dedication to her students, her love of history, and the deep pride she took in her family and heritage. Her steady presence, warm spirit, and gentle wisdom will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Upcoming Events

Mar

10

Visitation

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Mar

11

Funeral service

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

St. Pauls Episcopal Church

510 W Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

Mar

11

Burial

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Mt. Hope Cemetery

608 Mt Hope St, Franklin, TN 37064

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

