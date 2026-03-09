OBITUARY: Dennis James Foster, Sr

Mr. Dennis James Foster, Sr 72, of Chapel Hill, TN went home to his Savior, March 6, 2026. Dennis was born October 19, 1953 in Lake City, TN to the late James and Joan Foster. He grew up in Michigan which led him to a career in the auto industry, following his father’s footsteps. He moved to Spring Hill, TN when the Saturn plant was about to roll its first car off the line. A proud UAW member and well-liked coworker, Dennis retired from the same plant in 2008. He moved from Columbia to Chapel Hill in 2020, where you could always find him on the sidelines cheering on the Forrest Rockets football team. He was so proud of his two grandsons playing Rockets football and third grandson in the stands playing for the Rocket Band of Blue. In fact he was overjoyed to tell anyone who would listen how proud of each of his 10 grandchildren, from naming which were on the honor roll, when the girls did mission work, each time one graduated, how well two of the boys play instruments in the band, how one in theater made him laugh, big plays in sports, if his babies did it he was proud of them! His two dogs and African gray parrot also filled his days with enjoyment.

Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Tina Foster of Chapel Hill, TN; devoted daughters, Olivia (Kenneth) Fabinski of League City, TX, Jennifer (Jody) Street of Chapel Hill, TN; dedicates sons, Dennis J. Foster, Jr of Murfreesboro, TN, Eric (Lauren) Slater of Lewisburg, TN; Grandchildren, Jalila Foster, Zoye Fabinski, Kaydance Fabinski, Wyatt Fabinski all of League City, TX; Noah Foster, Liam Foster, Gabriel Foster all of Murfreesboro, TN, Damien Street, Charlie Street and Monroe Liggins of Chapel Hill, TN; brother, Paul (Patty) Foster; sisters, Glenna (Vito) Finazzo and Susan (James) Krafft; several nieces and nephews. Also remembered by his two faithful dog companions, Mac and Archie and his Vols Fan bird, Skipper. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Jody and Corey Foster.

The Celebration of Dennis’s life will be Monday, March 9, 2026 at 11 am from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am-11:00 am prior to the service.

