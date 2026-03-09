Passenger Removed After Nashville Flight Diverts To Atlanta

A flight departing Nashville for South Florida was forced to land in Atlanta Friday night after a disturbance on board prompted a security response, WKRN reports.

According to Southwest Airlines, Flight 2094 left Nashville International Airport at 7:15 p.m. on March 6 headed to Fort Lauderdale. The airline said the flight diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to a possible security concern.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the aircraft landed in Atlanta around 9 p.m. after the flight crew notified authorities about a passenger disturbance.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department assisted federal authorities in removing the passenger from the aircraft once it arrived at the airport. Police said they could not provide additional details about what led to the removal.

Passengers were later transferred to another aircraft and continued their trip, arriving in Fort Lauderdale shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Southwest Airlines said it appreciated the professionalism of the flight crew and apologized to passengers for the delay, emphasizing that safety for customers and employees remains the airline’s top priority.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said both federal and local authorities interviewed the person involved, but investigators determined there was no credible threat. Officials said no charges will be filed.

The United States Department of Homeland Security has not released additional information about the incident.

