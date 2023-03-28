Williamson County Schools Releases Statement Regarding Covenant School Shooting

After Monday’s school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Williamson County Schools released a statement.

The shooting that occurred today at The Covenant School in Nashville is an unspeakable tragedy, and we are deeply grieving for those families and neighbors.

For all schools, safety of children and staff is always a first priority. Every day, we work closely with our Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies who serve as School Resource Officers and with other local law enforcement agencies to protect children. While we hope to never be faced with this type of tragedy, the district and local law enforcement have policies and procedures in place to prevent and respond to any crisis. Our staff and students also participate in regular drills to practice for emergency scenarios.

Parents, news like this can be especially difficult for children. Taking time to sit with them and listen can help them express and process their feelings. Below are some resources you might find helpful for talking with your child as they ask questions about topics in the news and school tragedies. If your child needs additional support, please reach out to your school counselor or administrator.

As a district, we will continue to work with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure we are prepared to prevent and respond to any crisis situation.

Our hearts go out to the families of The Covenant School.