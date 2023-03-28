Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 27, 2023.
Metro Nashville Police has identified the victims in the fatal shooting at Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, 2023. Read more.
In Robertson County, Tennessee, a tragic multi-vehicle crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in the death of at least six children and leaving two adults injured according to a news story by WKRN. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for March 6-10, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
On this week of American Idol Season 21, auditions week will end but not before local Mount Juliet musician, Oliver Steele stands before Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Not only is this the last week of auditions, but Steele was also the very last contestant to audition for the show. Read more.