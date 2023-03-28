Lauren Daigle Postpones Album Release, Invites Community to Vigil for Covenant School Community

Lauren Daigle was originally scheduled to hold an album release party Monday night at Marathon Music Works, that event has been postponed to Wednesday, April 5th.

Sharing, “In light of the heartbreaking events in Nashville today, Lauren Daigle’s Exclusive Album Preview Concert tonight has been postponed. The event has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 5. All tickets for the originally scheduled date will be honored. If you have any questions, please email us at ticketing@marathonmusicworks.com, and we will get back to you as soon as we can.”

Instead, they are asking the community to gather at Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street to gather for a prayer vigil beginning at 7:30 pm. No ticket is required to attend.

“Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those impacted. I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil. To everyone who was planning to come out, please join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need.

To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all. Same location. Same time,” shared Diagle.