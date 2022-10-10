Williamson County Property Transfers September 19

See where houses and property sold for September 19-23, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$825,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|106 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,795,804.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9317 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|843 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec4
|814 Charming Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$647,840.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|127 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,064,060.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9016 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$836,104.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5036 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,234,283.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|850 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 12
|9651 Boswell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,272,642.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6000 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$484,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 2
|1709 Marie Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,130,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|3031 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,500.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 3
|9714 Tanglewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1610 Solitude Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,899,000.00
|Wynfield Village
|1017 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,272,430.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3153 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$510,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2647 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,192,247.00
|August Park Ph1a
|1409 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$864,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2207 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$869,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|4001 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1312 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000.00
|Murray Est
|6500 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$200,000.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1
|7100 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$890,000.00
|Sherwood Green Est Ph5
|3205 Burris Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$870,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 1
|829 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$433,075.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7709 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$596,200.00
|Audubon Cove
|7406 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2682 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 10
|404 Childe Harolds Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$911,655.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5021 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,083,920.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5017 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$539,900.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|2216 Falcon Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,710,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 2
|1846 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,885.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7072 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,697,588.00
|Allens Green
|1744 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,590.00
|2146 Lewisburg Pk
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11
|3026 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$924,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7277 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$926,824.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7653 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$415,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2912 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$11,475,000.00
|3669 -75 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,042.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|380 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|230 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,169,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|1106 Battlewood St
|Franklin
|37064
|$516,400.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 3
|2109 Iroquois Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000.00
|Neely Grace
|3106 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$906,866.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|330 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,999,999.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9105 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,145,000.00
|Laurel Hill
|1305 Erin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,850.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|105 Clapham St
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000.00
|Hickory Ridge
|1000 Hickory Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000.00
|2310 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,400,000.00
|5536 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|7780 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,755,000.00
|Longwood Sec 1
|937 Cherry Grove Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Concord Forest Sec 1
|140 Forest Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,225,586.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2729 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$857,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1234 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$697,500.00
|Southern Woods Sec 6
|1512 Sugarwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,675,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|402 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$396,000.00
|Prescott Place
|142 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$599,900.00
|Audubon Cove
|7323 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$720,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4632 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$995,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec8
|2027 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$469,775.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|386 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$150,000.00
|Wison Dan
|7279 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$300,000.00
|Anderson
|1990 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|382 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|176 Worthy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|811 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|959 Yearling Way
|Nashville
|37221
|$405,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2055 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6664 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,325,000.00
|Burgess Sam Hill
|7128 Hill Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Hatcher George
|4006 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$387,500.00
|Rolling Meadows
|208 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4049 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$795,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c
|816 N Hampton Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 2
|507 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$772,500.00
|Country Club Est
|520 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$425,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1038 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Pleasant View Hill
|1842 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$3,950,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|13 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,245,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 3
|1092 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,058,751.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6064 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|737 E Statue Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,100,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8205 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,850,000.00
|Grace Valley Farm Est
|3569 St Ignatius Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 1
|1005 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$845,900.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 1
|316 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$728,700.00
|Locust Creek Hollow
|9017 Locust Creek Pvt Ln
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$689,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 7
|3121 Millbank Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Concord Chase Est
|8210 Alamo Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,650,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|5224 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|2013 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000.00
|Laurels The Sec 3
|9050 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|384 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|109 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,000,000.00
|Flint Meadows
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,300,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|106 Ashton Park Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,010,242.00
|Oman
|7012 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,000.00
|1219 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$361,000.00
|Grove
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$565,410.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|405 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,450,000.00
|2774 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,070,864.00
|Annecy Ph2b
|2052 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7052 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$575,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|507 Madeira St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,468,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|Sweetleaf Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1004 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,049,900.00
|3976 E Mcewen Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|1532 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$356,250.00
|Grove
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046