Williamson County Property Transfers September 19

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$825,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 2106 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$4,795,804.00Witherspoon Sec79317 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000.00Westhaven Sec 58843 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$915,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec4814 Charming CtFranklin37064
$647,840.00Copper Ridge Ph5127 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$1,064,060.00Falls Grove Sec79016 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$836,104.00Lochridge Sec45036 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,234,283.00Westhaven Sec59850 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,240,000.00Brookfield Sec 129651 Boswell CtBrentwood37027
$1,272,642.00Lookaway Farms Sec16000 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$484,000.00Ridgeport Sec 21709 Marie CtSpring Hill37174
$1,130,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec23031 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$790,500.00Bridgeton Park Sec 39714 Tanglewood LnBrentwood37027
$440,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11610 Solitude CtSpring Hill37174
$1,899,000.00Wynfield Village1017 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064
$1,272,430.00Daventry Sec33153 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$510,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2647 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$1,192,247.00August Park Ph1a1409 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$864,990.00Annecy Ph12207 Broadway StNolensville37135
$869,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec254001 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$750,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1312 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$660,000.00Murray Est6500 Murray LnBrentwood37027
$200,000.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 17100 Wheat RdFairview37062
$890,000.00Sherwood Green Est Ph53205 Burris DrNolensville37135
$870,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 1829 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$433,075.00Fernvale Springs Condos7709 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$596,200.00Audubon Cove7406 Hemen WayFairview37062
$425,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12682 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$950,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 10404 Childe Harolds LnBrentwood37027
$911,655.00Falls Grove Sec75021 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$1,083,920.00Falls Grove Sec75017 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$539,900.00Falcon Creek Sec 12216 Falcon Creek DrFranklin37067
$1,710,000.00Cromwell Sec 21846 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$855,885.00Arrington Ridge Sec27072 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,697,588.00Allens Green1744 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$865,590.002146 Lewisburg PkSpring Hill37174
$740,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph113026 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$924,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47277 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$926,824.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57653 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$415,000.00Candlewood Sec 12912 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$11,475,000.003669 -75 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$475,042.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2380 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$495,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1230 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$2,169,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 11106 Battlewood StFranklin37064
$516,400.00Cameron Farms Sec 32109 Iroquois CtThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000.00Neely Grace3106 Old Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$906,866.00Lockwood Glen Sec15330 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$2,999,999.00Grove Sec 149105 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$1,145,000.00Laurel Hill1305 Erin LnFranklin37064
$599,850.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1105 Clapham StFranklin37064
$580,000.00Hickory Ridge1000 Hickory Ridge DrFranklin37064
$325,000.002310 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$1,400,000.005536 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
$550,000.007780 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,755,000.00Longwood Sec 1937 Cherry Grove RdFranklin37069
$525,000.00Concord Forest Sec 1140 Forest TrlBrentwood37027
$1,225,586.00Avenue Downs Sec12729 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$857,000.00Mckays Mill Section 371234 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$697,500.00Southern Woods Sec 61512 Sugarwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,675,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 3402 Melba CirFranklin37064
$396,000.00Prescott Place142 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$599,900.00Audubon Cove7323 Audubon CvFairview37062
$720,000.00Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 14632 Sawmill PlNolensville37135
$995,500.00Stream Valley Sec82027 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$469,775.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2386 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$150,000.00Wison Dan7279 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$300,000.00Anderson1990 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$450,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2382 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park176 Worthy DrFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00811 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a959 Yearling WayNashville37221
$405,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2055 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26664 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$1,325,000.00Burgess Sam Hill7128 Hill Hughes RdFairview37062
$600,000.00Hatcher George4006 Arno RdFranklin37064
$387,500.00Rolling Meadows208 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$775,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164049 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$795,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c816 N Hampton CvFranklin37064
$985,000.00Ellington Park Sec 2507 Ellington DrFranklin37064
$772,500.00Country Club Est520 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$425,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1038 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$825,000.00Pleasant View Hill1842 Pleasant Hill RdEagleville37060
$3,950,000.00Governors Club The Ph 213 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$1,245,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 31092 Stonebridge Park DrFranklin37069
$1,058,751.00Brixworth Ph7c6064 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$540,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 1737 E Statue CtFranklin37067
$3,100,000.00Troubadour Sec68205 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$1,850,000.00Grace Valley Farm Est3569 St Ignatius LnFranklin37064
$390,000.00Wakefield Sec 11005 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$845,900.00Caldwell Est Sec 1316 Springhouse CirFranklin37067
$728,700.00Locust Creek Hollow9017 Locust Creek Pvt LnPrimm Springs38476
$689,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 73121 Millbank LnFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Concord Chase Est8210 Alamo DrBrentwood37027
$4,650,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b5224 Lysander LnBrentwood37027
$865,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec82013 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$2,150,000.00Laurels The Sec 39050 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$350,000.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 301Franklin37064
$430,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2384 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$650,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 6109 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$6,000,000.00Flint MeadowsVaughn RdNashville37221
$1,300,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1106 Ashton Park BlvdFranklin37067
$6,010,242.00Oman7012 Crews LnBrentwood37027
$640,000.001219 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$361,000.00Grove Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$565,410.00Copper Ridge Ph5405 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$1,450,000.002774 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$1,070,864.00Annecy Ph2b2052 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$950,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37052 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$575,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1507 Madeira StFranklin37064
$750,000.00Pine Creek Sec1Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$3,468,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec9Sweetleaf WayFranklin37064
$475,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21004 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$1,049,900.003976 E Mcewen DrFranklin37064
$800,000.001532 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$356,250.00GroveArno RdCollege Grove37046

