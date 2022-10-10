Williamson County Property Transfers September 19

See where houses and property sold for September 19-23, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $825,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 2 106 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $4,795,804.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9317 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 843 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $915,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec4 814 Charming Ct Franklin 37064 $647,840.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 127 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,064,060.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9016 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $836,104.00 Lochridge Sec4 5036 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,234,283.00 Westhaven Sec59 850 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,240,000.00 Brookfield Sec 12 9651 Boswell Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,272,642.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6000 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $484,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 2 1709 Marie Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,130,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 3031 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $790,500.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 3 9714 Tanglewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $440,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1610 Solitude Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,899,000.00 Wynfield Village 1017 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 $1,272,430.00 Daventry Sec3 3153 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $510,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 2647 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,192,247.00 August Park Ph1a 1409 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $864,990.00 Annecy Ph1 2207 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $869,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 4001 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1312 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $660,000.00 Murray Est 6500 Murray Ln Brentwood 37027 $200,000.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 7100 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $890,000.00 Sherwood Green Est Ph5 3205 Burris Dr Nolensville 37135 $870,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 1 829 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $433,075.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7709 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $596,200.00 Audubon Cove 7406 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $425,000.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2682 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 10 404 Childe Harolds Ln Brentwood 37027 $911,655.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5021 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $1,083,920.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5017 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $539,900.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 2216 Falcon Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $1,710,000.00 Cromwell Sec 2 1846 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $855,885.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7072 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,697,588.00 Allens Green 1744 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $865,590.00 2146 Lewisburg Pk Spring Hill 37174 $740,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 3026 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $924,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7277 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $926,824.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7653 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $415,000.00 Candlewood Sec 1 2912 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $11,475,000.00 3669 -75 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $475,042.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 380 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $495,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 230 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $2,169,000.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 1106 Battlewood St Franklin 37064 $516,400.00 Cameron Farms Sec 3 2109 Iroquois Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000.00 Neely Grace 3106 Old Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $906,866.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 330 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $2,999,999.00 Grove Sec 14 9105 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $1,145,000.00 Laurel Hill 1305 Erin Ln Franklin 37064 $599,850.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 105 Clapham St Franklin 37064 $580,000.00 Hickory Ridge 1000 Hickory Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $325,000.00 2310 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $1,400,000.00 5536 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 7780 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,755,000.00 Longwood Sec 1 937 Cherry Grove Rd Franklin 37069 $525,000.00 Concord Forest Sec 1 140 Forest Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,225,586.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2729 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $857,000.00 Mckays Mill Section 37 1234 Broadgate Dr Franklin 37067 $697,500.00 Southern Woods Sec 6 1512 Sugarwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,675,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 3 402 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 $396,000.00 Prescott Place 142 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $599,900.00 Audubon Cove 7323 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $720,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 4632 Sawmill Pl Nolensville 37135 $995,500.00 Stream Valley Sec8 2027 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $469,775.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 386 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $150,000.00 Wison Dan 7279 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $300,000.00 Anderson 1990 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $450,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 382 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 176 Worthy Dr Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 811 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 959 Yearling Way Nashville 37221 $405,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2055 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6664 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $1,325,000.00 Burgess Sam Hill 7128 Hill Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $600,000.00 Hatcher George 4006 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $387,500.00 Rolling Meadows 208 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4049 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $795,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c 816 N Hampton Cv Franklin 37064 $985,000.00 Ellington Park Sec 2 507 Ellington Dr Franklin 37064 $772,500.00 Country Club Est 520 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $425,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1038 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $825,000.00 Pleasant View Hill 1842 Pleasant Hill Rd Eagleville 37060 $3,950,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 2 13 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,245,000.00 Stonebridge Park Sec 3 1092 Stonebridge Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,058,751.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6064 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $540,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 737 E Statue Ct Franklin 37067 $3,100,000.00 Troubadour Sec6 8205 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $1,850,000.00 Grace Valley Farm Est 3569 St Ignatius Ln Franklin 37064 $390,000.00 Wakefield Sec 1 1005 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $845,900.00 Caldwell Est Sec 1 316 Springhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $728,700.00 Locust Creek Hollow 9017 Locust Creek Pvt Ln Primm Springs 38476 $689,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 7 3121 Millbank Ln Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Concord Chase Est 8210 Alamo Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,650,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b 5224 Lysander Ln Brentwood 37027 $865,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 2013 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $2,150,000.00 Laurels The Sec 3 9050 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $350,000.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 800 Vintage Green Ln 301 Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 384 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $650,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 6 109 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $6,000,000.00 Flint Meadows Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $1,300,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 106 Ashton Park Blvd Franklin 37067 $6,010,242.00 Oman 7012 Crews Ln Brentwood 37027 $640,000.00 1219 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $361,000.00 Grove Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $565,410.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 405 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,450,000.00 2774 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,070,864.00 Annecy Ph2b 2052 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $950,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 7052 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $575,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 507 Madeira St Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $3,468,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Sweetleaf Way Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1004 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $1,049,900.00 3976 E Mcewen Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 1532 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $356,250.00 Grove Arno Rd College Grove 37046