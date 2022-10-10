OBITUARY: Saundra H. (Heriges) Miller

Saundra H. (Heriges) Miller of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, she was 75 years old.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Robert & Ruby Heriges.

Saundra is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mitch Miller; daughter Allison (Bryan) Sturtevant; son, Max (Julie) Miller; brother, Bob (Robin) Heriges; sisters, Dorothy (Ken) Kurzrock and Betty (Charlie) Warfield; her greatest joy, her grandchildren, Charlie Sturtevant, Ruby Lynne Miller and Caroline Miller; many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

She was a nurse for 45 years with Dr. O.A. Couch. She cared and loved for many.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Special thanks to Dr. Patrick Murphy and special nurses.

Memorials may be made to Girl Scouts of America or Camp Horizon. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

