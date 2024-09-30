Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 9, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 9-13, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$369,900Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642725 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$1,181,829Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247879 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,068,600Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1295025 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,155,600Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1295001 Congress DrFranklin37064
$786,202June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113247 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$472,000Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 747142 Kingwood BlvdFairview37062
$724,900Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 1166051 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$850,000Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 616013 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$2,100,0001875 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,150,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138208 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$1,300,000Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 909449 Waterfall RdBrentwood37027
$953,214June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113243 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$725,000Tollgate Village Sec 13c Pb 58 Pg 1453080 Millerton WayThompsons Station37179
$842,500Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 1173441 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$480,000River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C120237 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$3,305,525Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 856033 Stone Cliff LnFranklin37064
$2,406,000Locke Tammy2620 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$775,000Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 308653 Burkitt Place DrNolensville37135
$1,980,0005700 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,371,327Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247872 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$769,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528356 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$650,000Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137320 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$2,500,000Hall Wayne7431 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$1,300,000Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123704 Rosslare CirBrentwood37027
$2,129,820Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326040 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$195,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 38029 Warren DrNolensville37135
$1,080,000Cedarmont Farms Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 882015 Cedarmont DrFranklin37067
$20,914,800Estmans Preserve Ph1 Pb 83 Pg 686018 Eastmans WayBrentwood37027
$465,000Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1471020 Brayden DrFairview37062
$275,000Pray Pb 74 Pg 701159 Carter StFranklin37064
$1,430,000Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 711806 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$490,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121675 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$275,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71203 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$350,000Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 297307 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$698,478Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347424 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$244,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478006 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$256,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478001 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,375,000Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123695 Harrogate DrBrentwood37027
$1,290,000Chenoweth Sec 6 Pb 16 Pg 419448 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,400,0009474 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$479,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 1282600 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$882,500Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 494047 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 831400 Cerrisse CtBrentwood37027
$825,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 223039 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$980,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 128319 Walter Roberts StFranklin37064
$1,900,000Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 591496 Stephanie CtBrentwood37027
$397,500Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267213 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$626,422Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47690 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$742,804Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47698 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$506,000Ozment FarmRocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$737,555Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143024 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$639,900Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 141262 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$736,061Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47846 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$525,000Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D205 Oak DrFranklin37064
$465,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118076 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$565,000Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86817 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$445,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C026826 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$2,023,712Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356081 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,135,000Fountainbrooke Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 992122 Willowmet DrBrentwood37027
$3,575,000Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91355 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$927,908Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467710 Woodford DrFairview37062
$710,649Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 448007 Brookpark AveFranklin37064
$767,477June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113413 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$915,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25127 Gardenia WayFranklin37064
$1,795,720Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18128 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 473832 Everyman WayFranklin37064
$100,0008246 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$4,099,900Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 528117 Shady PlBrentwood,37027
$775,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 773008 Weeping Willow LnThompsons Station37179
$1,538,080Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731029 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$565,000Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 931520 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$1,230,000Temple Hills Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 108107 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$1,265,864Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395024 Congress DrNolensville,37135
$1,259,239Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395012 Congress DrFranklin37064
$639,990Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1001243 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$759,692Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467937 Pine StFairview37062
$970,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150100 Cardigan CtSpring Hill37174
$288,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1291191 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$288,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1291187 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$349,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85564 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23334 Starling LnFranklin37064
$1,095,006Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051150 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064

