Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 9, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 9-13, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $369,900 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2725 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $1,181,829 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7879 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,068,600 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 5025 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,155,600 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 5001 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $786,202 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 247 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $472,000 Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74 7142 Kingwood Blvd Fairview 37062 $724,900 Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116 6051 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000 Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61 6013 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 1875 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138 208 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,300,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 90 9449 Waterfall Rd Brentwood 37027 $953,214 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 243 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $725,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13c Pb 58 Pg 145 3080 Millerton Way Thompsons Station 37179 $842,500 Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117 3441 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $480,000 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C120 237 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $3,305,525 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 85 6033 Stone Cliff Ln Franklin 37064 $2,406,000 Locke Tammy 2620 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $775,000 Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30 8653 Burkitt Place Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,980,000 5700 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,371,327 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7872 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $769,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8356 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $650,000 Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137 320 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,500,000 Hall Wayne 7431 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $1,300,000 Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123 704 Rosslare Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,129,820 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6040 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $195,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3 8029 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,080,000 Cedarmont Farms Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 88 2015 Cedarmont Dr Franklin 37067 $20,914,800 Estmans Preserve Ph1 Pb 83 Pg 68 6018 Eastmans Way Brentwood 37027 $465,000 Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147 1020 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $275,000 Pray Pb 74 Pg 70 1159 Carter St Franklin 37064 $1,430,000 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 1806 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $490,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1675 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $275,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71 203 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $350,000 Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29 7307 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $698,478 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7424 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $244,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8006 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $256,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8001 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,375,000 Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123 695 Harrogate Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,290,000 Chenoweth Sec 6 Pb 16 Pg 41 9448 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 9474 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $479,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128 2600 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $882,500 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 4047 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83 1400 Cerrisse Ct Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22 3039 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $980,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 128 319 Walter Roberts St Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59 1496 Stephanie Ct Brentwood 37027 $397,500 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7213 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $626,422 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 690 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $742,804 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 698 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $506,000 Ozment Farm Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $737,555 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3024 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $639,900 Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14 1262 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $736,061 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 846 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $525,000 Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D 205 Oak Dr Franklin 37064 $465,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8076 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $565,000 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86 817 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $445,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C026 826 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $2,023,712 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6081 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,135,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 99 2122 Willowmet Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,575,000 Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91 355 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $927,908 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7710 Woodford Dr Fairview 37062 $710,649 Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 44 8007 Brookpark Ave Franklin 37064 $767,477 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 413 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $915,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 127 Gardenia Way Franklin 37064 $1,795,720 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18 128 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 47 3832 Everyman Way Franklin 37064 $100,000 8246 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $4,099,900 Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52 8117 Shady Pl Brentwood, 37027 $775,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 77 3008 Weeping Willow Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,538,080 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1029 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $565,000 Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 93 1520 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $1,230,000 Temple Hills Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 108 107 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $1,265,864 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5024 Congress Dr Nolensville, 37135 $1,259,239 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5012 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $639,990 Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100 1243 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $759,692 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7937 Pine St Fairview 37062 $970,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150 100 Cardigan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $288,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 1191 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $288,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 1187 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $349,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 564 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23 334 Starling Ln Franklin 37064 $1,095,006 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1150 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064

