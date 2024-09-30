Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 9, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 9-13, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$369,900
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2725 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,181,829
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7879 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,068,600
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|5025 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,155,600
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|5001 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$786,202
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|247 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$472,000
|Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74
|7142 Kingwood Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$724,900
|Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116
|6051 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61
|6013 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|1875 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138
|208 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,300,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 14 Pb 24 Pg 90
|9449 Waterfall Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$953,214
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|243 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c Pb 58 Pg 145
|3080 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$842,500
|Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117
|3441 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C120
|237 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,305,525
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 85
|6033 Stone Cliff Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,406,000
|Locke Tammy
|2620 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$775,000
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30
|8653 Burkitt Place Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,980,000
|5700 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,371,327
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7872 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$769,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8356 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$650,000
|Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137
|320 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,500,000
|Hall Wayne
|7431 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000
|Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123
|704 Rosslare Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,129,820
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6040 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$195,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3
|8029 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,080,000
|Cedarmont Farms Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 88
|2015 Cedarmont Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$20,914,800
|Estmans Preserve Ph1 Pb 83 Pg 68
|6018 Eastmans Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147
|1020 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$275,000
|Pray Pb 74 Pg 70
|1159 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,430,000
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|1806 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1675 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$275,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71
|203 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,000
|Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29
|7307 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$698,478
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7424 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$244,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8006 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$256,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8001 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000
|Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123
|695 Harrogate Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,290,000
|Chenoweth Sec 6 Pb 16 Pg 41
|9448 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|9474 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$479,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128
|2600 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$882,500
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|4047 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 45 Pg 83
|1400 Cerrisse Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22
|3039 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$980,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 128
|319 Walter Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59
|1496 Stephanie Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$397,500
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7213 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$626,422
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|690 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$742,804
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|698 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$506,000
|Ozment Farm
|Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$737,555
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3024 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,900
|Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14
|1262 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$736,061
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|846 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D
|205 Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8076 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$565,000
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86
|817 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$445,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C026
|826 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,023,712
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6081 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,135,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 99
|2122 Willowmet Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,575,000
|Annandale Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 91
|355 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$927,908
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7710 Woodford Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$710,649
|Stream Valley Sec7 Pb 60 Pg 44
|8007 Brookpark Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$767,477
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|413 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$915,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|127 Gardenia Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,795,720
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18
|128 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 47
|3832 Everyman Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$100,000
|8246 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,099,900
|Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52
|8117 Shady Pl
|Brentwood,
|37027
|$775,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 77
|3008 Weeping Willow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,538,080
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1029 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$565,000
|Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 93
|1520 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,230,000
|Temple Hills Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 108
|107 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,265,864
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5024 Congress Dr
|Nolensville,
|37135
|$1,259,239
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5012 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$639,990
|Stonebrook Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 100
|1243 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$759,692
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7937 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$970,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150
|100 Cardigan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$288,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|1191 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$288,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|1187 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$349,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|564 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23
|334 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,095,006
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1150 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
