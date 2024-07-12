Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 12, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 5-12, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|7/8/2024
|Alverta Periz-florentino
|Cleaning
|Edgewood Blvd Franklin Tn
|7/8/2024
|Bonsai Head Spa Llc
|Salon/beauty/spa
|Lumber Dr Franklin Tn
|7/5/2024
|Cybertruck Llc Dbabest Of Nashville Vip Private To
|Tours
|Watauga Ct Thompsons Station Tn
|7/9/2024
|Dark Horse Barbers
|Barber
|Moores Ln Brentwood Tn
|7/5/2024
|Digital Do-gooders Inc
|Marketing And Digital Sales
|Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin Tn
|7/9/2024
|Doc Offshore Contractors, Llc
|Dealer Of Precious Metals
|Childe Harolds Lane Brentwood Tn
|7/8/2024
|Esteban Landscaping & Irrigation Services Llc
|Landscaping
|Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville Tn
|7/8/2024
|Kellen Williams
|Construction
|Neptune Rd Ashland City Tn
|7/5/2024
|Kingdom Confidence Llc
|Notary
|Moores Ct Brentwood Tn
|7/9/2024
|Lime Esthetics
|Esthetics
|Nolensville Rd Ste a Nolensville Tn
|7/9/2024
|Mark D Young Iii
|Barbering
|Moores Ln Ste Brentwood Tn
|7/8/2024
|Quality Homeworks
|Handyman
|Meadow Creek Ln Nolensville Tn
|7/11/2024
|Vending Mania Llc
|Vending Machine
|Osburn Rd Arrington Tn
