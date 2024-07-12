Williamson County New Business Licenses for July 12, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for July 5-12, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 7/8/2024 Alverta Periz-florentino Cleaning Edgewood Blvd Franklin Tn 7/8/2024 Bonsai Head Spa Llc Salon/beauty/spa Lumber Dr Franklin Tn 7/5/2024 Cybertruck Llc Dbabest Of Nashville Vip Private To Tours Watauga Ct Thompsons Station Tn 7/9/2024 Dark Horse Barbers Barber Moores Ln Brentwood Tn 7/5/2024 Digital Do-gooders Inc Marketing And Digital Sales Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin Tn 7/9/2024 Doc Offshore Contractors, Llc Dealer Of Precious Metals Childe Harolds Lane Brentwood Tn 7/8/2024 Esteban Landscaping & Irrigation Services Llc Landscaping Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville Tn 7/8/2024 Kellen Williams Construction Neptune Rd Ashland City Tn 7/5/2024 Kingdom Confidence Llc Notary Moores Ct Brentwood Tn 7/9/2024 Lime Esthetics Esthetics Nolensville Rd Ste a Nolensville Tn 7/9/2024 Mark D Young Iii Barbering Moores Ln Ste Brentwood Tn 7/8/2024 Quality Homeworks Handyman Meadow Creek Ln Nolensville Tn 7/11/2024 Vending Mania Llc Vending Machine Osburn Rd Arrington Tn

