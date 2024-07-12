Two Additional Men Charged with Fatal Attack at Nashville Top Golf

July 12, 2024 – Metro Nashville Detectives this evening charged two additional persons for the June 29 fatal punching/kicking of a man in the parking lot of Top Golf on Cowan Street.

Roshan Subba-Lawati, 24, and Kishor Tamang-Bhaii, 22, are accused of joining with Bishal Rai, 26, in the attack on Dahal Umesh. Subba-Lawati was taken into custody by Specialized Investigations Division detectives late today. Tamang-Bhaii surrendered himself for booking after learning he was wanted. Both are charged with criminal homicide.

Umesh, 41, was among members of Nashville’s Nepali community attending a concert in the lower level of the Top Golf venue when a dispute erupted inside, causing persons to go into the parking lot. Umesh was reportedly trying to defuse the argument when he was punched, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete. He was then kicked in the head while on the ground.

Umesh died from his injuries on July 2. Rai was arrested the previous day and charged with aggravated assault. That charge will be upgraded to criminal homicide. The continuing investigation by Homicide Detective Chris Cote led to the identification of Subba-Lawati and Tamang-Bhaii as persons who were also involved. All three men are jailed in the Downtown Detention Center.

Source: MNPD

