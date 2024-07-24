Williamson County Fair: Discounted Tickets Available Until August 1

Act fast to secure discounted admission tickets before it’s too late! The Williamson County Fair, celebrating its 20th anniversary as the event of the summer, is quickly approaching. Fairgoers are encouraged to take advantage of advance ticket options and purchase discounted general admission and unlimited ride tickets online by Thursday, August 1 at midnight. The 2024 Fair will make its return to the Williamson County AgExpo Park from Friday, August 2 to Saturday, August 10.

Discounted admission tickets are accessible online at $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 6-12 until August 1. General price upon gate entry is $14 for adults and $7 for children aged 6-12 starting August 2. Fairgoers can purchase online, date-specific unlimited ride hand stamps priced between $22 and $32 until the fair’s opening day.

The Family Fun pass provides special admission for two adults and two children for one day only at just $30, a remarkable discount from the regular $42 value. No refunds or exchanges will be granted under any condition, as all sales are final.

Following the end of the advanced sale, tickets can still be purchased online until the final day of the Fair on Saturday, August 10.

Fairgoers can also save during the Williamson County Fair with special admission and discount days. On “Pay It Forward Monday,” gain free entry by donating canned goods, while Middle Tennessee Electric customers can save $1 on August 6. Additionally, enjoy $3 fair food samples at “#WilcoFair Bite Nite” on August 7.

For ticket information, weekday specials, daily schedules and other information, visit the website here.

