Williamson County Eateries that Opened in 2019

3. I Love Juice Bar Opens on Carothers

The new location of I Love Juice Bar opened in January 2019 at 5040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin just down from Chicken Salad Chick and the new Starbucks.

I Love Juice Bar is plant-based, gluten-free, organic when possible, and always uses 100% whole fruits and vegetables from scratch. The menu consists of fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies, and smoothie bowls. In addition, you will find menu items of nori bowl, spring rolls, sprout sandwich, kale quinoa bowl, and seasonal soup. Read More