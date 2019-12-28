Williamson County Eateries that Opened in 2019

Williamson County continued its brisk pace of new and exciting restaurant and food-related options in 2019. Here is a list of eateries that opened in Williamson County and surrounding areas in 2019. Did we miss a new restaurant opening? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com. Check out our list of closed eateries for 2019
1. Brothers Burger Joint Comes to Nolensville
Brothers Burger Joint opened in the former Nolen’s Place spot at 7240 Nolensville Road. At Brothers Burger, you’ll find burgers, hand-cut fries, shrimp, catfish, chicken and some New Orleans dishes on the menu. As much as possible, the menu features locally sourced items. Read More
2. Ground West Franklin Opens
On Saturday, January 5, all-American restaurant Ground West Franklin, located at 1409 West Main Street, opened. In picking West Main as the location for his second restaurant, owner Gonzales told us that he felt more food options were needed in that part of Franklin. Read More
3. I Love Juice Bar Opens on Carothers
The new location of I Love Juice Bar opened in January 2019 at 5040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin just down from Chicken Salad Chick and the new Starbucks.
I Love Juice Bar is plant-based, gluten-free, organic when possible, and always uses 100% whole fruits and vegetables from scratch. The menu consists of fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies, and smoothie bowls. In addition, you will find menu items of nori bowl, spring rolls, sprout sandwich, kale quinoa bowl, and seasonal soup. Read More
4. Front St. Tavern Opens in Westhaven
Front Street Tavern, is the creation of Westhaven residents Ty and Suzannah Hauter who also own and operate Good Time Design Hospitality Group, a leader in Southern California entertainment and hospitality with venues and brands that include Moonshine Flats, Moonshine Beach, and Cerveza Jack’s. Read More
5. Buttermilk Sky Pie Returns to Franklin
Buttermilk Sky Pie brought their southern made from scratch pies to 5050 Carothers Pkwy next to Juice Bar and Chicken Salad Chick in April.
In addition to full-size pies, you can also get mini pies, which are enough to feed two people. You’ll also find gift items, greeting cards, and platters. Read More
6. Hoss’ Loaded Burgers Opens in Nolensville
Hoss’ Loaded Burgers opened their doors on February 4, 2019, at its first-ever brick and mortar location at 515 Burkitt Commons Avenue in Nolensville’s Burkitt Commons. Read More
7. The Rutledge Opens in Franklin
The Rutledge, located at 105 International Drive Franklin, officially opened on Monday, March 4 at 11 am. The Rutledge is owned by brothers Curt and Mason Revelette, who also own Jonathan’s Grille. Read More
8. E&B Coffee Roasters Opens in Nolensville
Coffee drinkers, get ready for a new place to get your caffeine fix. E&B Coffee, a locally owned coffee shop in Nolensville, held its grand opening on Saturday, March 2 at 8 am. Read More
9. Ruby Sunshine Opens in Downtown Franklin
Ruby Sunshine, the new breakfast & brunch spot in downtown Franklin, opened to the public Monday, March 18 for a soft opening. A grand opening was held on April 9. Read More
10. Olive Garden Opens in Franklin
Olive Garden, located at 1712 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin opened its doors for business on Monday, March 18, 2019. Read More
11. 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar Open at Harpeth Hotel
Named after the same year Franklin became a city, 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails will offer an upscale dining experience. In addition, the hotel will offer a coffee shop titled McGavock’s Coffee Bar and Provisions. Described as a European style street cafe that will offer more than your ordinary coffee shop. Read More
12. Ice Point Cafe Opens in Franklin
A new cafe called Ice Point Cafe recently opened in Williamson Square located at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin.
Owned by Joe Ren, he wanted to offer a variety of unique and healthy food options. Items on the menu include poke bowls, acai bowls, bubble tea, and smoothies. Read More
13. Sweet Charlie’s Opens in Cool Springs
An ice cream shop, specializing in rolled ice cream called Sweet Charlie’s, held its grand opening Saturday, March 30, 2019. Rolled ice cream is made on an extremely cold steel surface that resembles a grill. After the milk is poured on the surface, it hardens and is shaped into rolls. Read More
14. Maki Mojo Opens in Franklin
Thai restaurant Maki Mojo opened at 1210 West Main Street in Franklin. Read More
15. Nando’s Burrito & Taco Shop Opens in Fairview
Nando’s Burrito & Taco Shop opened in Fairview at 7008 City Center Way. Nando’s Burrito and Tacos shop is affiliated with Laredo’s Burrito and Taco shop and Las Plazas Mexican Restaurant in Dickson along with Ricardo’s in Gallatin. Read More
16. Just Love Coffee Opens in Spring Hill
Just Love Coffee has officially opened its Spring Hill location. The cafe and coffee shop is located at 4816 N Main St.
Just Love Coffee in Spring Hill will offer a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu states their site. Plus, they will offer some popular menu items like the Womelette, Jive Turkey, and Bacon Tater. Read More
17. Merridee’s Opens New Beer Garden
Merridee’s, the longtime breakfast hot spot, has added a new beer garden. Likened to a speakeasy, you enter the garden through the side door of the restaurant. Read More
18. The Grilled Cheeserie Opens Franklin Location
The Grilled Cheeserie new restaurant in downtown Franklin opened on June 25 at 11 am. Space features a new interactive kitchen model that will allow guests to see the entire process of their grilled cheese being made from start to finish. Read More
19. CBD & Hemp Based Cafe Opens in Fairview
On Saturday, June 22, Harvest by LabCanna celebrates its grand opening at 1880 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview with doors opening at 7 am.
Self-described as a hemp-based cafe and coffee shop, Harvest by LabCanna offers a menu full of delicious organic & locally sourced options with a hemp-infused twist. Read More
20. New Spring Hill Starbucks Opens
Starbucks opened a second free-standing store in Spring Hill at 1058 Crossings Circle, a Starbucks representative confirmed. Read More
21. Sweet Moo’s Rolled Ice Cream Opens in Nolensville
Sweet Moo’s is now open at 7340 Nolensville Road, Nolensville. It is the latest rolled ice cream shop to open in Williamson County joining Sweet Charlie’s and Top. Read More
22. West Coast Burgers Opens in Nolensville
If you were a Burger Shack fan and you’ve been craving those In-N-Out style burgers ever since they closed in May, we’ve got great news!
West Coast Burgers & Dogs opened in the former Burger Shack location at 7175 Nolensville Road in Nolensville. Read More
23. New Franklin Chick-fil-A Opens
As of 6:30 am Wednesday, Aug 14, the new Chick-fil-A, at 1122 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, is officially open! Read More
24. Southall Farms Opens The Farm Stand
Southall Farms, a luxury farm, village, and inn, announces a new way for visitors to experience the farm.
On Wednesday, September 18, they opened The Farm Stand, the only place that you can purchase Southall Farm products such as fresh-from-the-farm produce, eggs, potted plants, and Southall branded products like T-shirts, hats, pottery and garden tools. Read More
25. Dushi Wrap Cafe Opens in Franklin
A new cafe featuring fresh, homemade custom wraps is opening today, Sept 9th in Franklin.
The new spot is called Dushi Wrap Cafe and is located at 9040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin. The new cafe opens in the previous Philyman Cheesesteak location that had recently closed. Read More
26. Clean Juice Opens in Brentwood
Clean Juice recently opened its first Williamson County location at the Hill Center Brentwood, 205 Franklin Road. Items featured on the menu include Greenoa™ Bowls, açaí bowls, fresh juice, smoothies and more. Read More
27. Mill Creek Opens Taproom in Franklin
Mill Creek Brewing officially opened its third taproom at 216 Noah Drive in Franklin. The brewery opened its doors on September 18th. Mill Creek Brewing also has locations in Nolensville and Nashville. Read More
28. Party Fowl to Open in Former Kona Grill Location
Music City’s favorite one-of-a-kind hot chicken restaurant has announced plans to bring its fiery fowl to Franklin. Party Fowl—famous for its unique hot chicken dishes—will open at 1914 Galleria Blvd in Cool Springs in February 2020. Read More
29. Bad Idea Becomes First Onsite Brewery in Columbia
After almost four years of serving beer at festivals across Tennessee, Bad Idea Brewing opened their brick and mortar brewery/taproom in September in the Columbia Arts Building in Columbia, Tennessee. Read More
30. Tony’s Eat & Drink Opens
Tony’s Eat & Drink opened at 1000 Meridian Boulevard in Franklin, in the former Old School location, on Friday, November 1 at 3 p. Read More
31. Puckett’s Boat House Reveals New Name and Menu
A. Marshall Hospitality’s Southern seafood eatery Puckett’s Boat House will soon take on a new identity as Americana Taphouse. Read More
32. Bluefin Sushi & Thai Opens in Brentwood
Bluefin Sushi & Thai opened in Brentwood recently at 210 Franklin Road, Suite 700 in Brentwood. Locally owned by Dara Danh, Danh is also the owner of Koi Sushi & Thai on Columbia Pike in Franklin, which opened 13 years ago. Read More
33. Bodega on Main Opens in Spring Hill
The Bodega on Main opened in the former Mac’s Grille location at 4910 Main Street, Spring Hill. Latin fusion cuisine with an American flair. Fresh ingredients – Chef driven. Read More
34. W’Lin’s Asian Cusine Opens in Spring Hill
W’Lin’s Asian Cusine Opened at 2105 Wall Street in Spring Hill. The new restaurant opened in the former Red 7 Pizza location which closed September 2018. Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting were Monday, December 9th. Read More
35. Beyond Curry Opens in Franklin
A new Indian restaurant called Beyond Curry recently opened at 1945 Mallory Lane in Franklin. The Beyond Curry website says their food is about the presentation, high-quality fresh ingredients, and reasonably priced food. Read More