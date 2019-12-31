For the first time, Ravenwood High forensics students won the 2019 Western Kentucky University Speech and Debate Hilltopper Classic.

From WCS InFocus

For the first time, Ravenwood High forensics students won the 2019 Western Kentucky University Speech and Debate Hilltopper Classic.

In addition to winning the competition, Ravenwood High students dominated the debate portion by having four out of four teams compete. Students also competed in various categories showcasing their oratory skills, including storytelling, prose and duo improvisation.

“This is a huge success for us,” said Ravenwood High theater director Brian Kaufman. “We are so proud of the students. They work so hard and practice during their study halls, homerooms and even lunch time. Our favorite part about this squad is that they are just so humble and supportive, not just of each other but of competitors from other schools.”

Congratulations to the following students for placing in their categories:

Debate Co-Champions

  • William Fiechtl and Karthik Chitturi
  • Daniel Chen and Milind Muthiah
  • Ella Bullock-Papa and Manavi Bajpai
  • Frank Moser and Eli Bullock-Papa

Storytelling

  • First: Fallon O’Donnell
  • Second: Lily Wilson

Informative Speaking

  • First: Claire Hopfensperger

Duo Improvisation

  • Second: Edward Lee and Ian Brown
  • Third: Gavin Brock and Kendal Kocian

Dramatic Interpretation

  • Third: Caroline Meyer
  • Fourth: Natalie Porter

Program Oral Interpretation

  • Fourth: Jirayu Paueksakon
  • Fifth: Natalie Porter

Broadcasting

  • Fourth: Lily Wilson

Original Oratory

  • Fourth: Mahyer Bedi

Humorous Interpretation

  • Fifth: Gavin Brock

Prose

  • Sixth: Claire Hopfensperger

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here