For the first time, Ravenwood High forensics students won the 2019 Western Kentucky University Speech and Debate Hilltopper Classic.

In addition to winning the competition, Ravenwood High students dominated the debate portion by having four out of four teams compete. Students also competed in various categories showcasing their oratory skills, including storytelling, prose and duo improvisation.

“This is a huge success for us,” said Ravenwood High theater director Brian Kaufman. “We are so proud of the students. They work so hard and practice during their study halls, homerooms and even lunch time. Our favorite part about this squad is that they are just so humble and supportive, not just of each other but of competitors from other schools.”

Congratulations to the following students for placing in their categories:

Debate Co-Champions

William Fiechtl and Karthik Chitturi

Daniel Chen and Milind Muthiah

Ella Bullock-Papa and Manavi Bajpai

Frank Moser and Eli Bullock-Papa

Storytelling

First: Fallon O’Donnell

Second: Lily Wilson

Informative Speaking

First: Claire Hopfensperger

Duo Improvisation

Second: Edward Lee and Ian Brown

Third: Gavin Brock and Kendal Kocian

Dramatic Interpretation

Third: Caroline Meyer

Fourth: Natalie Porter

Program Oral Interpretation

Fourth: Jirayu Paueksakon

Fifth: Natalie Porter

Broadcasting

Fourth: Lily Wilson

Original Oratory

Fourth: Mahyer Bedi

Humorous Interpretation

Fifth: Gavin Brock

Prose