From WCS InFocus
For the first time, Ravenwood High forensics students won the 2019 Western Kentucky University Speech and Debate Hilltopper Classic.
In addition to winning the competition, Ravenwood High students dominated the debate portion by having four out of four teams compete. Students also competed in various categories showcasing their oratory skills, including storytelling, prose and duo improvisation.
“This is a huge success for us,” said Ravenwood High theater director Brian Kaufman. “We are so proud of the students. They work so hard and practice during their study halls, homerooms and even lunch time. Our favorite part about this squad is that they are just so humble and supportive, not just of each other but of competitors from other schools.”
Congratulations to the following students for placing in their categories:
Debate Co-Champions
- William Fiechtl and Karthik Chitturi
- Daniel Chen and Milind Muthiah
- Ella Bullock-Papa and Manavi Bajpai
- Frank Moser and Eli Bullock-Papa
Storytelling
- First: Fallon O’Donnell
- Second: Lily Wilson
Informative Speaking
- First: Claire Hopfensperger
Duo Improvisation
- Second: Edward Lee and Ian Brown
- Third: Gavin Brock and Kendal Kocian
Dramatic Interpretation
- Third: Caroline Meyer
- Fourth: Natalie Porter
Program Oral Interpretation
- Fourth: Jirayu Paueksakon
- Fifth: Natalie Porter
Broadcasting
- Fourth: Lily Wilson
Original Oratory
- Fourth: Mahyer Bedi
Humorous Interpretation
- Fifth: Gavin Brock
Prose
- Sixth: Claire Hopfensperger