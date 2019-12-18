Williamson County Eateries that Closed in 2019

There were a lot of new food choices in Williamson County for 2019. Unfortunately, not all locations managed to stay in business. Here is a list of eateries that closed in 2019. Did we miss a food business closure? Send an email to news@williamsonsource.com and let us know.
1. Homestead Manor Restaurant Announces Closure
The Thompson’s Station farm-to-fork restaurant Homestead Manor officially closed for good on Sunday, Feb 24th. Homestead Manor was known for offering fresh Southern basics while borrowing influences from culinary traditions across the map. Read More
2. Kona Grill in Franklin Closes
Kona Grill, an American grill and sushi bar located outside of CoolSprings Galleria next to Connor’s Steak & Seafood closed in April 2019. Kona Grill opened at the CoolSprings Galleria in August 2016. It was the first location of Kona Grill in Tennessee. Read More
3. Burger Shack Nolensville Closing
Burger Shack in Nolensville closed. Saturday, May 25th, was the restaurant’s last day in business. Burger Shack offered a menu of burgers in the west coast style with a special sauce. Many customers have compared Burger Shack burgers to those at In-N-Out. Read More
4. Franklin’s Historic Halfway Market to Close
Sitting at the Southall Road and Carters Creek Pike fork in Franklin, Halfway Market has been serving customers since 1910. However, at the end of June 2019, the landmark pitstop will close. Halfway Market was a country market where you can grab essentials like milk and bread, as well, as buy sandwiches and burgers. Read More
5. Wendy’s Closes Franklin Location
Wendy’s, located at 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin closed. All signage was removed from the property and the building was boarded over completely.
The Hillsboro Road location permanently closed on June 9, a Wendy’s representative told us. We were not given an explanation as to why the location closed. Read More
6. Franklin Soul Closes Within a Year of Opening
After less than a year in business, Southern-style restaurant Franklin Soul closed its restaurant at 9040 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin Soul specialized in Southern favorites like bbq, brisket, ribs and more. Read More
7. The Casual Pint Serves Its Last Brews
The Casual Pint, located at 1110 Hillsboro Road in Franklin shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 29th. Opening in October of 2015, The Casual Pint is a unique combination of taproom and package store. Read More
8. Music City Tea Closes Franklin Location
Music City Tea closed its location at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin. They continued by thanking all those who visited their tea shop in Franklin and invited customers to visit the Murfreesboro location. The new store will open on August 1 in downtown Murfreesboro at 105 North Maple Street, Suite B. Read More
9. Fulin’s Asian Cuisine Closes Franklin Location
Fulin’s Asian Cuisine located at 3046 Columbia Avenue, Franklin has closed. The last day of service was July 30, 2019. Read More
10. Elliston Place Soda Shop Closes
Elliston Place Soda Shop in Cool Springs closed in August 2019. Prior to Elliston Place Soda Shop, Puffy Muffin occupied the space at 335 Mayfield Drive. Read More
11. Mantra Artisan Ales Moves Out of Franklin
For almost four years, 216 Noah Drive has been the place Mantra Artisan Ales created and served culinary-inspired beers and made a name for itself.
On September 1st, Mantra Artisan Ales left their Franklin space to focus entirely on the new 83-acre beer park and new state of the art brewing facility in Murfreesboro known as Hop Springs. Read More
12. Mac’s Grille Closes in Spring Hill
Mac’s Grille closed their doors permanently Sunday, September 8, 2019. Mac’s was an independent restaurant that specializes in Burgers and Wings
13. Music City Seafood Closes
Music City Seafood closed for business in September. Veteran restaurateur and chef Tom Neville purchased Gulf Pride Seafood in The Factory at Franklin two years ago, renaming it Music City Seafood. Read More
14. Jet’s Pizza Closes South Franklin Location
Jet’s Pizza closed its Lumber Drive location in Franklin. A sign was placed on the door informing customers of the closures effective Saturday, September 21 at 10 p. Read More
15. Spring Hill Bakery Closes its Storefront
On October 5, 2019, Spring Hill Bakery closed its storefront operation to meet the demand for online cookie orders. They will halt production on their breads, cinnamon rolls, and quick breads to focus solely on their cookie line. Read More
16. Pei Wei Closes in Franklin
The fast-casual restaurant Pei Wei has closed in Franklin. As of November 13, the Franklin location is permanently closed. Read More
17. Sidelines Grill in Spring Hill Closes
Sidelines Grill in Spring closed in December 2019. Sidelines Grill has two other locations, 220 Ren Mar Drive, Pleasant View and 232 Hutton Place, Ashland City. Read More