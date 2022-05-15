Williamson County Earns National Achievement Award for Civic Education and Public Information Through Animal Center

Williamson County, Tennessee has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo recognized the programs and services at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) that engage the community through education, support, and free or low-cost resources to assist pet owners. “Programs like pet food assistance, free spay/neuter, and training opportunities are designed to offer solutions to common problems people encounter with pet ownership”, according to WCAC Director, Ondrea Johnson.

“Williamson County is so proud to be recognized at the national level for our outstanding animal shelter,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “The staff, task force and numerous volunteers are to be commended for their dedication to improving and changing the way we shelter in Williamson County!”

NACo President Larry Johnson said, “All across the country, counties are working tirelessly to support residents and drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe and thriving communities.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.