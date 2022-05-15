Photo of the Day: May 15, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo comes from The Haley Sue Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Franklin, TN. The foundation was formed in May 2021 and awards two college scholarships.

The foundation pays homage to Haley Sue Pearson who was involved in a tragic accident at the young age of 25 on December 6, 2020 when she was helping a friend on the interstate.

The foundation is committed to keep the light of Haley Sue bright by contributing to many needs in the community. However, this scholarship is very special to the foundation because Haley’s sisters – Hayden and Hadley – know all too well how hard it is to deal with tragedy and loss and try to remain vibrant and full of life like a teenager deserves.

The foundation was honored to be giving their first Haley Sue Sibling Scholarship to Jacob Davis, a senior from Brentwood High School. Jacob lost his older brother, Lucas Davis in Oct of 2018. Jacob’s essay was selected from The Haley Sue Foundation Scholarship Committee, which was open to all Williamson County High School Seniors. Haley Sue was a 2014 Centennial High School graduate. The Haley Sue Foundation presented the scholarship at Brentwood High School on Friday, May 6th.

