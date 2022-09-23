What You Can and Can’t Bring to Pilgrimage 2022

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 24 & 25 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Better Than Ezra, The Avett Brothers, and more live. Before you head out for the festivities, here is a list of what you can and can’t bring into the festival.

ENTRY & RE-ENTRY PROCEDURE

Patrons will be allowed exit and re-entry privileges. Entrance into the entertainment area is controlled by security, festival, and ticketing personnel. All entrants must wear a valid event wristband. All entrants are subject to a pat-down and bag search upon entering the entertainment area. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival reserves the right to search all people and property to ensure the security of all attendees. Patrons must scan their wristbands when exiting the festival if they wish to re-enter that same day.

YES blankets (maximum size for individual blankets is 8′x 10′)

YES low-backed chairs only (under 30″)

YES backpacks (18L)

YES small digital or film cameras

YES sunblock (non-aerosol)

YES 1 factory sealed water bottle, camelbacks

YES baby food/formula (no glass)

YES food for medical purposes

YES service animals

YES purses and handbags (subject to search upon entrance)

YES mobile phones and chargers

YES hand sanitizer and baby wipes

YES baby strollers and wagons with accompanying child

These items are not allowed: