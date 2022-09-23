Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 6 Guide

It’s week 6 of high school football – the majority of schools are at the halfway point of the regular season for high school football.
Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.
NFHS Network Games
Over 60 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The remaining Middle Tennessee games (with links to the broadcast) are:
Antioch vs. Blackman
Boyd Buchanan School vs. Columbia Academy
Cane Ridge vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy
Cheatham County Central vs. Whites Creek
Clarksville vs. Fayette Academy
Clarksville Academy vs. Northeast
Coffee County Central vs. Spring Hill
Creek Wood vs. Montgomery Central
Donelson Christian vs. Silverdale Baptist Academy
Franklin vs. McGavock
Franklin Road Academy vs. St. George’s Independent School
Goodpasture Christian School vs. Liberty Creek
Grace Christian vs. Notre Dame
Greenbrier vs. Hillwood
Hendersonville vs. Ravenwood
Hunters Lane vs. Stratford STEM Magnet School
Independence vs. East Nashville Magnet
John Overton vs. Northwest
Middle Tennessee Christian School vs. Lakeway Christian
Mt. Juliet vs. Wilson Central
Nolensville vs. Rockvale
Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet vs. Tullahoma
Riverdale vs. Smyrna
Stewart County vs. Waverly Central
