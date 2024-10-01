What’s New to Streaming in October 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2024 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Tubi.

1Coming to Netflix October 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for October 2024. READ MORE

2Coming to Disney+ October 2024

Here is everything new coming to Disney+ in October 2024. READ MORE

3Coming to Max October 2024

Here is what is coming to Max this October 2024. READ MORE

4Coming to Hulu October 2024

New Additions for October 2024 on Hulu. READ MORE

5Coming to Prime Video October 2024

Here is the list of titles for Prime Video streaming service in October 2024. READ MORE

6Coming to Tubi October 2024

All titles begin streaming on Tubi for free in October 2024. READ MORE

