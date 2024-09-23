Everything New Coming to Max in October 2024



Watch The Debuts Of HBO Original Comedy Series “The Franchise,” HBO Original Seth Meyers Comedy Special, Max Original Competition Series “Roller Jam,” Max Original Films “Caddo Lake” And “Salem’s Lot.”

Here is what is coming to Max this October 2024

October 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

A Day in the Country (1950)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987)

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)

Altitude (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dune (1984)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Four Christmases (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Frost / Nixon (2008)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984)

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1992)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1998)

Green Porno

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Invictus (2009)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)

Knife in the Water (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Major Barbara (1941)

Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA

Misery (1990)

Mississippi Masala (1992)

Monte Carlo (2011)

My Life as a Dog (1987)

Ondine (2010)

Open Your Eyes (1999)

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic (1998)

Red Dawn (2012)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Cranes are Flying (1960)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Life and Times of Farmer Al (2024)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

The Return of Godzilla (1985)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Traffik (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

Walkabout (1971)

Water for Elephants (2011)

October 2

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)

October 3

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)

Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Max Original)

Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (Max Original)

October 4

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)

Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)

October 6

Have I Got News for You (CNN)

The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original)

October 7

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)

La Mente del Poder, Season 1

October 9

1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)

Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)

October 10

Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)

Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)

Good Hair (2009)

Roller Jam (Max Original)

October 11

The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)

The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)

Tuesday (A24)

October 13

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

October 14

Barney’s World, Season 1

October 15

I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)

October 17

LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original)

October 18

MaXXXine (A24)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)

The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)

October 19

Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)

Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)

October 21

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (2024)

October 22

Residential Rage (ID)

October 23

1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)

Breath of Fire (HBO Original)

Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)

October 25

Trap (2024)

October 26

First-Time Buyer’s Club, Season 2 (OWN)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)

October 27

Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)

October 28

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)

People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)

October 30

Skin Hunters (Max Original)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)

October 31

Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla), Season 1

