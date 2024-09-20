Everything New Coming to Disney Plus October 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
Coming to Disney+ this October 2024
October 1
Incredible Dr. Pol: The Grand Finale
October 2
Mickey’s Spooky Stories (Season 1, 5 episodes)
The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episode 4)
October 3
Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (Season 1, 6 episodes)
October 4
Shortstober with Big City Greens
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 5 episodes)
Spookiz: The Movie
Ayla & The Mirrors (New Episodes)
October 5
The Biggest Little Farm
October 7
Bluey Minisodes (New Episodes)
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 3)
October 8
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 4)
October 9
Big City Greens (Season 4, 1 episode)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3, 6 episodes)
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episode 5)
October 11
Expedition Amazon
Ayla & The Mirrors (New Episodes)
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (A New Short from The Simpsons)
October 15
Pupstruction (Season 2, 13 episodes)
October 16
Kiff (Halloween special)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 3, 1 episode)
Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2, 1 episode)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (Season 2, 2 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episode 6)
October 17
Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again
October 18
The Devil’s Climb
Ayla & The Mirrors (New Episodes)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition (Premiere)
October 19
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Live)
October 22
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 6)
October 23
Primos (Season 1, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (Season 2, 4 episodes)
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episode 7)
October 25
Ayla & The Mirrors (New Episodes)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Premiere)
October 29
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, Episode 7)
October 30
Dino Ranch (Season 3, 10 episodes)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes)
Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episodes 8 & 9)
Please join our FREE Newsletter