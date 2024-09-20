Everything New Coming to Hulu October 2024

This list covers all the new additions to Hulu for October 2024, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials, along with their premiere dates and any special anniversaries noted.

New Additions for October 2024 on Hulu

October 1, 2024

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10

Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

An American Citizen (1992)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Barbarian (2022)

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy (1991)

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)

Blood In (1993)

Bogus (1996)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Coco (En Espanol) (2017)

The Dancer Upstairs (2003)

Dashcam (2021)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro (2014)

The Empty Man (2020)

Evita (1996)

The Fly (1986)

From Hell (2001)

The Happening (2008)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Hitmans Bodyguard (2017)

The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard (2021)

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)

It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)

Joy Ride (2001) (2001)

Just Wright (2010)

La Cara Oculta (2011)

La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon) (2008)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Long Shot (2019)

Ma (2019)

Miami Rhapsody (1995)

Miss Bala (2012)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The New Age (1994)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

Q&A (1990)

Ready or Not (2019)

The Return of Tanya Tucker (2022)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Sideways (2004)

Signs (2002)

Silkwood (1983)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Swimfan (2002)

That Night (1993)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Warrior’s Way (2010)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Unbreakable (2000)

Underwater (2020)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

October 2, 2024

Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1

101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1

After the First 48: Complete Season 9

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1

Designing Blind: Complete Season 1

Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Eleven: Complete Season 1

Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1

Flippin’ Sisters!: Complete Season 1

The Haunting Of. . . : Complete Seasons 4 and 5

THE HAUNTING OF…SPECIALS: Complete Season 1

House vs. House: Complete Season 1

Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1

Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1

My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1

My Life As A Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1

Pawnography: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1

Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1

Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1

The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained: Complete Season 6

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1

UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1

Abracadaver (2024)

October 3, 2024

Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere

Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Killer Cases: : Complete Season 5

October 4, 2024

Blood for Dust (2023)

October 5, 2024

American Justice: Complete Season 15 and 16

American Murder House: Complete Season 1

American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2

Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBBED)

Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: Complete Season 1

Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (SUBBED)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1

First Blood: Complete Season 1

Get Swank’d: Complete Season 1

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1

Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2

Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9

October 7, 2024

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special

October 8, 2024

What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere

Black Out: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

Coroner: Complete Series

October 9, 2024

La Máquina: Complete Limited Series

Scamanda: Series Premiere

Accused: Season 2 Premiere

October 10, 2024

Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere

Expedition Amazon

American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23

Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1

The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2

Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1

Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1

I Love You…But I Lied: Complete Season 3

I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1

I Survived . . . : Complete Seasons 6-9

I’ll Haunt You When I’m Dead: Complete Season 1

Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Mobsters : Complete Seasons 3-5

MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1

Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1

Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Complete Season 15

Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Grab (2022)

October 11, 2024

Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (SUBBED)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

Sting (2024)

October 12, 2024

Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Season 3 and 4

Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2

My Haunted House: Complete Season 3

My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1-3

Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1

October 13, 2024

Tracker: Complete Season 1

October 14, 2024

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1

Family Guy: Halloween Special

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

October 15, 2024

FX’s American Horror Stories: Huluween Event

The Three Musketeers – Part I: D’Artagnan

The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady

October 16, 2024

Nemesis: Complete Season 1

October 17, 2024

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2

Butterfly Tale (2023)

October 18, 2024

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere

Rivals: Complete Season 1

The Devil’s Climb

Mayhem! (2023)

October 19, 2024

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Late Night with the Devil (2023)

October 21, 2024

Carved: Film Premiere

Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A

October 22, 2024

What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere

October 24, 2024

Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Speedway Murders (2023)

October 25, 2024

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere

The Beast Within (2024)

October 29, 2024

Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1

October 31, 2024

60 Seconds to Sell : Complete Season 1

The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1

Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

LIVING IN SECRET: Complete Season 1

Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1

MysteryQuest (2022): Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19

Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1

Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1

